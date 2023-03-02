‘General Hospital’: Every Actor to Play Spencer Cassadine

Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) is a legacy character on General Hospital. As a member of the Cassadine family, his life has been filled with drama since his birth. Many actors have stepped into the role of the troubled young boy; let’s take a look at a few of them.

General Hospital star Nicholas Alexander Chavez I Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Spencer Cassadine’s history on ‘General Hospital’

Spencer is the son of General Hospital couple Nikolas Cassadine (Tyler Christopher) and Courtney Matthews (Alicia Leigh Willis). When Courtney became pregnant, she didn’t know if Nikolas or her ex-husband Jax Jacks (Ingo Rademacher) was the baby’s father. A paternity test revealed Jax was the father; however, unbeknownst to Courtney, Jax altered the results.

Spencer is born prematurely after Courtney contracted encephalitis. The baby survives, but Courtney doesn’t. Before her death, Jax confesses Nikolas is the baby’s father, but Courtney dies before telling Nikolas the truth.

With Carly Spencer’s (Laura Wright) help, Jax raises Spencer and keeps his paternity a secret. However, Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough) finds the original test results and exposes Spencer’s paternity. Jax confesses the truth, then gives Spencer to Nikolas.

Spencer’s childhood is far from perfect. As an infant, he’s kidnapped by his great-grandmother Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers). He also has to deal with his father’s abandonment, Emma Drake (Brooklyn Rae Silzer) dumping him, and a fire that left his face temporarily burnt.

Like many kids, Spencer is sent to boarding school. When he returns in 2021, he has a chip on his shoulder and stalks his stepmother Ava Jerome (Maura West). While Spencer is a bad boy, his crush Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) brings out his softer side.

Nicholas Alexander Chavez (2021 -)

When General Hospital decided to age Spencer as an adult, they cast Chavez. Prior to landing the coveted role, Chavez worked at a car dealership in Florida. But acting was his real passion.

Chavez is one of the best additions to the soap opera. The actor received praise from fans and critics. In June 2022, Chavez won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Performer.

Chavez continues to put on amazing performances the past year during Spencer’s prison sentence and learning about Nikolas and Esme Prince’s (Avery Kristen Pohl) affair. He’s already on track to score another Daytime Emmy nomination and a possible win for the 2023 ceremony.

Nicolas Bechtel (2013 – 2020)

Before Chavez took over the role, Nicolas Bechtel played Spencer. The youngster won over the audience with his shy demeanor and his glasses. Bechtel was only eight when he began working on the soap opera, but he had amazing talent.

After playing the Cassadine heir on and off for seven years, Bechtel’s final appearance came in January 2020. When the producers decided to cast Chavez as Spencer, Bechtel had no hard feelings. On Twitter, the actor posted a heartfelt tribute as his run as Spencer ended.

“Spencer suffered third-degree burns at his own birthday party, spent time with the spirit of his mother, ran away, was kidnapped, tampered with an election, and broke his legs skiing in the Swiss Alps. It’s been a great run…thank you for all you love and support.”

Davin Ransom (2009 – 2011)

During Spencer’s infant years, the show used twins to play baby Cassadine. Caden and Nicholas Laughlin originated the role, then were replaced by Nathan and Spencer Casamassima. When Spencer grew into a child, actors Lance Doven and Rami Yousef took over for a few episodes.

But in 2009, Davin Ransom was cast as Spencer. Ransom’s run on the ABC soap opera ended in 2011 Following his departure, Ransom has been busy with other projects, including playing a young Tony Stark in Iron Man 2.