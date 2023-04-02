‘General Hospital’: Holly Returns to Port Charles in April

General Hospital fans are in for a treat this April. Emma Samms will return to the long-running soap opera as fan-favorite character, Holly Sutton. The actor first portrayed Holly from 1982 to 1985 and has made several appearances on the show in the last four decades. Now GH fans are curious about what Holly’s return to Port Charles means for Victor Cassadine and other characters on the show.

Lydia Look as Selina Wu and Emma Samms as Holly Sutton | Christine Bartolucci/ABC via Getty Images

Emma Samms last returned to General Hospital after a two-year hiatus

EXCLUSIVE: Holly Sutton is finally returning to Port Charles. Emma Samms, who briefly returned in ‘General Hospital’ in 2020 to reprise her beloved role, had to postpone her comeback after contracting COVID-19. She’s now set to return to in October https://t.co/9LYJngojyQ — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 22, 2022

Samms has been an integral part of General Hospital’s history. Her character, Holly, arrived in Port Charles in 1982 and quickly became a fan favorite.

In October 2022, Michael and Olivia found Holly in the Quartermaine boathouse—marking Samms’ return to daytime television after a two-year hiatus. Robert Scorpio, like Michael and Olivia, was taken aback by his first glimpse of Holly and could hardly believe his eyes. Holly only remembered being on a boat, but Robert told her that she had been missing for two years and that everyone had assumed she was dead.

Holly’s return to Port Charles set in motion events that eventually showed Victor had been blackmailing her. He threatened to kill Robert if she didn’t distract him while he framed Anna. Victor also reminded Holly that he bought her freedom from Winston Rudge. And that wasn’t all… He also threatened to kill Holly’s son, Ethan.

Holly Sutton returns to Port Charles this April

General Hospital's 60th birthday is the gift that keeps on giving. Fans will once again welcome back actress Emma Samms in the role of Holly Sutton. #GH #GH60 #WeekInSoaps | https://t.co/WztJqbuLFq pic.twitter.com/1vIQaGaPXH — Soap Central (@soapcentral) March 19, 2023

In November 2022, Felicia and Robert helped create an explosion that made it look like Holly had burned over 70% of her body. That way, they could safely remove Holly from Victor’s reach by sending her to a burn facility on the other side of the world. The storyline allowed Samms to leave her role on GH for a while. But as it turns out, she is coming back.

According to Soap Opera Digest, Samms will return to GH on April 14. There’s no word yet on exactly what brings her back into the fold. However, the ABC soap has been promising an epic story in which many of the show’s veterans come together “to stop a legendary threat from the past.”

And at the moment, we don’t know how long the actor will stay this time. As many fans already know, her last stint was brief because she has suffered from long Covid since 2020. And now that she is returning, we hope she stays a little longer.

What does Holly’s return to Port Charles mean for Victor?

"I get this really bad feeling every time Victor Cassadine is around." #GH pic.twitter.com/OuRR1ATHRo — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 24, 2023

We recently got answers about the substance that Holly paid Selina Wu to slip into Victor’s drink. It turns out it caused some performance issues in the bedroom – and now Victor has learned a mysterious pathogen was found in his bloodstream. Since Holly was responsible, it appears the show is reintroducing her in preparation for her return.

We think she will band with Laura Collins, Robert Scorpio, and other characters who consider themselves Victor’s sworn enemies. Her return could mean we finally get to see Victor defeated. General Hospital will be celebrating its 60th anniversary, so viewers can anticipate a lot of drama.

And as it turns out, we are not the only ones that want Victor taken down. On Reddit, one GH fan wrote: “I want Luke, Lucky, Ethan, Helena, Stefan, and Holly all to return to take part in Victor’s downfall story.”

Another fan tweeted, “Holly is coming back … so it would be fitting to have Ethan join. I would LOVE for Lucky (only the Jonathan Jackson version) to come aboard. That trip would be perfect for the ‘Luke Spencer isn’t dead’ takedown of Victor Cassadine!”

But do Holly and the rest of Victor’s enemies have what it takes to finally take him down? Time will tell, but Victor definitely won’t make things easy for them with the tricks up his sleeve. For now, we look forward to seeing Samms reprise as Holly. We can’t wait to see what the writers have in store for the character.