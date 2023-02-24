What Is Edie Brickell’s Net Worth?

Edie Brickell might not be one of the best-known performers in the music industry. But she’s surprisingly accomplished and influential. The singer-songwriter has an impressive net worth, thanks primarily to her many projects in the entertainment industry. Her marriage to music legend Paul Simon has enhanced her standing in pop culture, and given her a wider audience.

While not all of Brickell’s projects have been successful ones, most notably the recent sale of her expensive home at a significant loss, Brickell is still going strong in the music business, collaborating with other artists, and working on solo projects.

What is Edie Brickell best known for?

Brickell was born in Dallas, Texas, in 1966. All throughout her high school years, Brickell was interested in music. But it wasn’t until she did a short stint in college that she decided to turn her attention to singing professionally. In the mid-’80s, Brickell formed a band called Edie Brickell & New Bohemians. The group released its debut album in 1988, and it went on to become a critical and commercial success.

According to AllMusic, Brickell also embarked on a successful solo career. She earned a name for herself as a talented and sweet-voiced folk singer. She released solo albums in 1994, 2003, and 2011, alongside her works with Edie Brickell & New Bohemians.

Brickell made headlines in 1992, when she married American music legend Paul Simon. While many critics pointed out their significant age difference, the couple has defied the odds and is still together. Brickell has also managed to maintain her success, and according to Celebrity Net Worth, she has an estimated $50 million net worth.

Edie Brickell and Paul Simon recently sold their home at a loss

Brickell and Simon are truly a power couple in the world of entertainment, but not everything that they touch turns to gold. This is especially true in the case of the couple’s extravagant Connecticut home. Brickell and Simon purchased this estate in 2002 for around $16.5 million and held onto it for a number of years. They finally put it on the market in 2019 for an asking price of $13.9 million.

According to The Real Deal, Simon reduced the price of the home after it failed to sell. But it wasn’t until July 2022 that the lavish estate found a buyer. The New York Post notes that the home ended up selling for $10.8 million. The music legend and Brickell took a $6 million loss on their Connecticut property.

The 32-acre property is truly something special, however. It boasts six bedrooms, three powder rooms, and seven large bathrooms, as well as a pond, pool, guest cottage, and impressive walled gardens.

What is Edie Brickell doing now?

Even though Brickell and Simon recently took a loss on their Connecticut property, it’s likely that Brickell isn’t losing too much sleep over it. She is still working on various projects, including a series of collaborations with comedian Steve Martin.

In her off time, she likes to hang out with Simon and the couple’s three children. As reported by the Daily Mail, Brickell and Simon, who are 56 and 80, respectively, took a family trip to Portofino in the summer of 2022, enjoying ice cream and sightseeing with their kids.

While Simon has mostly retired from live performances, it isn’t a stretch of the imagination to assume that the singer and his wife are enjoying lots of low-key jam sessions at home.