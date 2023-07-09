Elizabeth Olsen opened up on her reaction to seeing the Black Panther costume in the 2016 hit film ‘Captain America Civil War’.

Elizabeth Olsen and the rest of her Marvel co-stars have had to wear colorful and sometimes uncomfortable outfits to portray their heroes. But Olsen felt that Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther outfit was the worst by far.

Elizabeth Olsen thought Black Panther’s costume was worse than Antman’s

Elizabeth Olsen | Noam Galai/Getty Images

Boseman made his long awaited debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: Civil War, where he starred alongside Olsen. In a resurfaced interview with Collider, both Olsen and her Civil War co-star Jeremy Renner commented on what adding Black Panther meant to Marvel.

“It broadens the globe of Marvel,” Olsen said.

Renner agreed, and felt Civil War shined an interesting light on Black Panther, as well as other Marvel heroes.

“It’s like a video game, really. Everyone’s got different attributes. You look at Ant-Man and you learn more about him. And you look at Black Panther, who’s sort of like a Hawkeye or others in that he doesn’t have super powers, just a really great skillset. It’s just a great balance and mixed bag to add to the Marvel universe,” he said.

They also agreed in ranking the Black Panther costume the lowest out of all the superhero costumes worn by Marvel’s stars.

“He has the worst costume, Black Panther,” Olsen said.

At the time, Olsen thought Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man had the worst, but changed her mind after seeing Black Panther’s. In comparison to Chris Evans’ Captain America garb, Renner thought Boseman’s Black Panther also had it beat in terms of funcionality.

“Yeah Cap would complain about his cowl and it’s like dude, he’s got three on! Terrible, sweating – if it takes you 30 minutes to go to the bathroom, that’s a problem,” Renner said.

Chadwick Boseman had issues with his Black Panther costume

The late Boseman might have agreed with Olsen and Renner’s verdict on his superhero outfit. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly (via MovieWeb), Boseman opened up on how difficult it was functioning in the suit.

“I see the same thing. You don’t have as much vision in the peripheral. Your peripheral vision is definitely skewed, and it’s gritty, so you have this gritty, tinted view. You can see enough,” Boseman said.

Boseman added that the suit overall wasn’t too enjoyable to wear. Although the outfit wasn’t all bad.

“As far as the actual suit is concerned, there’s a lot of comfort in the shoes and the boots, and that’s about the only part I did enjoy. That being said, the boots are the hardest part to get on, but after you get them on, you’re like, ‘Ok, that feels good.’ I remember being extremely hot, claustrophobic, but the shoes are still good. Everything else you get used to,” he said.

Elizabeth Olsen wasn’t completely happy with her own superhero costume in ‘Avengers Infinity War’

Olsen had issues with her own outfit as well, particularly in Avengers Infinity War. As much as she enjoyed her Scarlet Witch character, Olsen wished her costume wasn’t as revealing as it was.

“It would just not be a cleavage corset. I like corsets, but I’d like it to be higher. Everyone has these things that cover them – Tessa Thompson does, Scarlet Johansson does. I would like to cover up a bit,” Olsen once told Elle. “It’s funny because sometimes I look around and I’m just like—wow, I’m the only one who has cleavage, and that’s a constant joke because they haven’t really evolved my superhero costume that much.”

Olsen went on to assert that superhero costumes for female Marvel heroes weren’t meant to reflect most women. But she explained that was the goal considering the larger-than-life nature of these characters.

“I think of the costumes and what we have to wear—it’s more about iconic images, because that’s what these movies are…. I think that’s the goal with the costumes, and it’s not representing the average woman,” she said.