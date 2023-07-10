Elton John may be done touring, but it doesn't look like the singer is done performing altogether. Here's what he said during his final performance.

Elton John’s final tour, The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, came to a close on July 8, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden. John ended his final performance with a heartfelt speech to his audience, including a hint at what’s to come of the Rocket Man’s career.

Elton John’s speech to the audience

In addition to performing the last song of his set, “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” John gave a heartfelt speech to his audience about his career and feelings about touring.

“You have no idea how much that means to me – your beautiful words and kindness… it’s just amazing,” he said, as reported by Ultimate Classic Rock. “I’ve had the most wonderful career, beyond belief. 52 years of pure joy, playing music. How lucky am I to play music? But you know I wouldn’t be sitting here and talking to you if it wasn’t for you. You’ve bought the singles, the albums, the CDs, the cassettes but most importantly you’ve bought the tickets to the shows. And you know how much I love to play live. it’s been my lifeblood to play for you guys and you’ve been absolutely magnificent, thank you!”

After a long break for applause, the “Your Song” singer continued, hinting that the Pinball Wizard fans haven’t seen the last of him.

“I will never forget you guys,” he said. “I’ve played so many concerts, how could I forget? You’re in my head and my heart and my soul and I thank you so much. I will never be touring again but I may do something in the future, a one-off thing or… but that’s miles away. I want to appreciate my family, my sons, my husband, my family, everything. I’ve earned it and I don’t regret it tonight. But I want to say thank you to the band, the crew, everybody. I will miss you guys so much, but I will see you much quicker than you think.”

Elton John has spoken about doing a residency (but not in America)

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is John’s last because he wants to devote more of his time to his family, including his two sons, who are 10 and 12 years old. But as the “Rocketman” singer hinted in his speech at his last show, he doesn’t plan on stepping away from performing altogether. In fact, he’s said before he’s open to someday doing a residency following his farewell tour. He previously did a residency in Las Vegas. But the singer doesn’t want to do another one in America.

“I said when I announced the farewell tour that maybe I would do a residency like Kate Bush did,” he told The Washington Post. “But not in America. I will not do it in America.”

The singer’s final set

Elton John’s set in Stockholm on July 8, 2023:

1. “Bennie and the Jets,” Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (1973)

2. “Philadelphia Freedom” (single, 1975)

3. “I Guess That’s Why They Call it the Blues,” Too Low for Zero (1983)

4. “Border Song,” Elton John (1970)

5. “Tiny Dancer,” Madman Across the Water (1971)

6. “Have Mercy on the Criminal,” Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only the Piano Player (1973)

7. “Rocket Man,” Honky Chateau (1972)

8. “Take Me to the Pilot,” Elton John (1970)

9. “Someone Saved My Life Tonight,” Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy (1975)

10. “Levon,” Madman Across the Water (1971)

11. “Candle in the Wind,” Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (1973)

12. “Funeral for a Friend / Love Lies Bleeding,” Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (1973)

13. “Burn Down the Mission,” Tumbleweed Connection (1970)

14. “Sad Songs (Say So Much),” Breaking Hearts (1984)

15. “Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word,” Blue Moves (1975)

16. “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” Caribou (1974)

17. “The Bitch is Back,” Caribou (1974)

18. “I’m Still Standing,” Too Low for Zero (1983)

19. “Crocodile Rock,” Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only the Piano Player (1973)

20. “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting,” Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (1973)

21. “Cold Heart,” The Lockdown Sessions (2021)

22. “Your Song,” Elton John (1970)23. “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (1973)

