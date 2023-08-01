The comedic vampiric personality Elvira: Mistress of the Dark, played by Cassandra Peterson was among the many who mourned the death of comedian Paul Reubens, known as the quirky Pee-wee Herman.

And while tributes poured out for Reubens, Peterson once shared that he was her best friend because they understood one another and came from a similar comedy background.

Elvira bids farewell to Pee-wee Herman: ‘I love you so much Paul’

Peterson shared a photo standing alongside Reubens. “Goodbye to my dear longtime friend, Paul Reubens,” she captioned the Instagram photo.

Paul Reubens and Cassandra Peterson | Charley Gallay/Getty Images

“I am crushed. The world has lost one of the funniest human beings who ever lived. Paul, I hope wherever you are, you have reunited with John and Phil and are laughing your asses off – together again,” she continued. “I love you so much Paul. I will miss you and all the wonderful times we spent together more than you’ll ever know.”

Peterson appeared in Reuben’s breakthrough film, Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure, and also both rose to become household names in the 1980s.

They were also very close friends. “We hang out a lot, probably because he and I are in a very, very exclusive club together,” she said in a previous Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef 2021 podcast. “We’re two completely different characters who — we own the brands — and we’re normal … I don’t know if we’re normal, but we’re regular people who play these wacky characters. Paul and I have a lot in common, and we see a lot of each other.”

Reubens also joked that Elvira was his “girlfriend” during his second appearance on the David Letterman Show on Halloween 1984. Letterman snarked, “Have you ever had a date?”

“Yeah,” Pee-wee replied while wearing a red devil costume. “You know who I had to turn a date down tonight just to come to New York and be on this show? I mean you know I was kind of dying to be on this show. I wasn’t dying but you know what I mean.”

“You know who Elvira is?” he asked Letterman. “The movie vampire girl. Yeah, me and her just like this.” He said crossing his fingers.

“Yeah! I’m on top!” Pee-wee joked.

Elvira and friends celebrated Pee-wee’s 70th birthday last August

Reubens was only weeks shy of turning 71 at the time of his death. Last August, Peterson, and friends like Cyndi Lauper, Ricki Lake, Lisa Loeb, and Traci Lords marked his milestone birthday.

Peterson posted a birthday wish to him on Instagram. Loeb recounted a funny Cameo message he sent to her for her birthday. “Every year he calls me for my bday, but we all do @BookCameo messages now to make birthdays special for other people, and last year he sent me a hilarious fake one,” she shared on Instagram via People. “Here we are after his excellent live show years ago!”

Some stars have recently shared their Cameos from Reubens. Saturday Night Live star Cheri Oteri shared her sweet Cameo from Reubens. She also posted a photo from the set of Ally McBeal, which they filmed together.

“This picture was taken in 2001 on the set of Ally McBeal,” she captioned the photo. “We instantly bonded. He was so easy to be with. His wry knowing smile to his over-it eye roll would crack me up. He was a creative genius but more important the most loyal loving friend. He looked you in the eye and made you feel important. So compassionate. I remember deer looking in his window from his yard, one sec Cheri I have to feed the deer. His unique Christmas gifts, thank you for the Bird Caller Paul I didn’t have one. His Love and talent was a gift to all. I will miss him so very much.”