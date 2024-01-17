The entertainer shared intimate details of her relationship with the King of Rock and Roll in a new social media post.

Nancy Sinatra revealed intimate details of her relationship with Elvis Presley

In an Instagram post, Nancy Sinatra revealed intimate details of her relationship with Elvis Presley. The singer and actor confessed he had “dreamy” eyes on the social media site.

“It was so easy to get lost in his dreamy eyes. It was so easy to be silly with him,” she began.

“It was so easy to feel at home in his arms. So much sadness and regret. He was so easy to love,” Sinatra concluded.

Sinatra and Presley worked together on Speedway. This launched a long friendship.

She said they discussed all types of topics together. To People Magazine, she said, “I know he was the funniest man and probably the most serious man I knew, both people in one. He made me laugh so hard. And at the same time, he would call me late at night to discuss things like the ghetto and his concern for people in the ghetto.”

Did Nancy Sinatra’s relationship with Elvis Presley turn romantic?

While it was never confirmed if Nancy Sinatra and Elvis Presley had an off-camera relationship, the two appeared to have a flirtatious friendship. They first met in 1960.

Sinatra was just 19 when she was on hand to greet Presley at New Jersey’s Fort Dix after he returned from Germany following his discharge from the military. Presley’s first television appearance after the end of his military service was going to be on Frank Sinatra’s show, so Sinatra sent his daughter to greet the entertainer.

Eight years later, they would star in Speedway together. However, although there was plenty of flirting, Sinatra didn’t pursue the relationship further.

“We couldn’t do anything about it because he was married, and Priscilla was about to have Lisa Marie, but oh, my God!” Sinatra said to Hot Press. “It was electric, and I think he probably had that effect on every woman. Maybe even some men, I don’t know!”

Elvis Presley fans weighed in on Nancy Sinatra’s intimate photo montage

Nancy Sinatra’s photo montage sparked interest from Elvis Presley fans and celebrities. They weighed in on the intimate photos and Sinatra’s heartfelt tribute.

Singer Debbie Gibson wrote, “Wow. How beautiful. I feel like you just gave us all such a new and human glimpse of the man.”

Actor Mia Farrow, once married to Nancy Sinatra’s father, Frank Sinatra, shared her own thoughts about the post. “Wow! Of COURSE!! And I bet he fell in love with you.”

One fan thanked Sinatra for sharing her experiences. “Ty for sharing your beautiful Memories of Elvis with us u lucky gal.” A second penned, “What is seen in these beautiful photos is a endless love of two dear friends such heartfelt words spoken in truth by the lovely Nancy. Memories to cherish from the movie Speedway that I still to this very day watch on DVD!”

“You make me cry Nancy. This is so sweet and so special! Thank you for still remembering him and sharing your beautiful light with us!” a third fan noted. A fourth Instagram user wrote, “Thank you for sharing your reminiscences and sweet stories with us, Nancy. Your friendship was beautiful.”

Elvis Presley died on Aug. 16, 1977. He was 42.