The only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley recorded audiotapes in preparation for an autobiography, which was in the works for some time.

One day before the first anniversary of Lisa Marie Presley’s death, her daughter Riley Keough dropped surprising news. She announced that the autobiography of Elvis Presley‘s only daughter would be released this year. Lisa Marie’s words are reportedly “raw and riveting.”

When will Lisa Marie Presley’s autobiography be released?

Fans of Lisa Marie Presley will not have to wait too long to get their hands on a copy of her autobiography. The book will be published in the Fall of this year.

Macmillan publishing director Sara Cywinski said in a statement published by Independent: “It’s a great privilege that Riley has entrusted us with publishing her mother’s life story to fulfill her wish of giving a voice to Lisa Marie in a way that mostly eluded her when she was alive.”

“I was deeply moved by both of their eloquent words and powerful storytelling, and I’m so very glad that there is an opportunity for the world to see Lisa Marie as Riley, and those closest to her, saw her. And, too, for the generations to come to understand the complexity of being a Presley. It’s an honour for us to publish this very special book.”

Lisa Marie Presley was putting the details of her life on tape at the time of her death. She died on Jan. 12, 2023, due to a small bowel obstruction.

Keough is the sole trustee of her mother’s estate and now owns Graceland, Elvis’ palatial home, in Memphis, Tennessee. The book and accompanying audiobook will be published on Oct. 15, 2024.

Lisa Marie Presley recorded hours of audio in anticipation of her memoir release

According to a statement by Riley Keough, pulling together Lisa Marie Presley’s still untitled memoir was a labor of love. Rolling Stone shared a statement from Keough regarding the project.

Keough will read the audiobook for the memoir, which will also feature Lisa Marie’s own voice from the aforementioned tapes. “Few people had the opportunity to know who my mom really was, other than being Elvis’s daughter,” Keough said in a statement.

“I was lucky to have had that opportunity and working on preparing her autobiography for publication has been a privilege, albeit a bittersweet one. I’m so excited to share my mom now, at her most vulnerable and most honest, and in doing so, I do hope that readers come to love my mom as much as I did.”

Lisa Marie Presley ‘was never truly understood,’ said the book’s publisher

Random House will publish Lisa Marie Presley’s autobiography. The book will take readers through her life as Elvis Presley’s daughter.

It will also give a new perspective to her story, much of which was told through the eyes of others close to the King of Rock and Roll. Random House described the book’s contents on its official website.

“Born to an American myth and raised in the wilds of Graceland, Lisa Marie Presley was never truly understood; until now,” the book’s description begins. “Before her death in 2023, she’d been working on a raw, riveting, one-of-a-kind memoir for years. Recording countless hours of breathtakingly vulnerable tape, which has finally been put on the page by her daughter, Riley Keough.”

The tapes include “story after story about the unconditional love she felt from her father, about being upstairs at Graceland. Just the two of them, a sanctuary from the chaos of her life.”

They also include insight into Presley’s relationship with her mother Priscilla, her life in the spotlight, and her marriages to Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage. Also featured will be her own experiences of motherhood and the devastating loss of her son Benjamin Keough.

The book is comprised of Presley’s words, in her voice. Keough will “fill in the blanks from her own memory and those closest to her mother”, according to the publisher.