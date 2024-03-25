Elvis Presley's "Suspicious Minds" is the best song ever written about the concept of suspicion. It wasn't the first time the King of Rock 'n' Roll tackled the subject.

Elvis Presley‘s “Suspicious Minds” is the best song ever written about the concept of suspicion. It wasn’t the first time the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll tackled the subject. Elvis recorded a song that later became a hit by an artist whose singing voice was extremely similar to his own. The song in question was allegedly crafted by one of The Beatles’ producers.

Elvis Presley’s ‘Suspicion’ is ‘Suspicious Minds’ on its head

Covers were a huge part of the “All Shook Up” singer‘s catalog from the very beginning. His debut album is nothing but covers! It was only fair that other artists should take shots at recording Elvis originals. Terry Stafford was an Elvis soundalike who had one hit song. It was a cover of Elvis’ “Suspicion.”

“Suspicion” doesn’t have the monster hook or gospel textures of “Suspicious Minds.” Like a lot of early 1960s dance music, it has a bit of a tango groove. The other main difference between “Suspicion” and “Suspicious Minds” is that the former is about Elvis feeling suspicious of his lover while the latter is about a lover being suspicious of Elvis. Listening to the two songs side by side feels like the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll taking both sides of the same argument.

Phil Spector said he crafted songs for Elvis Presley and others

“Suspicion” was credited to songwriters Doc Pomus and Mort Shuman, the same duo behind Elvis’ “Viva Las Vegas,” “Little Sister,” and “(Marie’s the Name) His Latest Flame.” Its only credited producer is John Fisher. According to the 2007 book Tearing Down the Wall of Sound, Phil Spector said he worked on the song. Spector produced The Beatles’ Let It Be, solo albums by John Lennon and George Harrison, and many of the most famous Christmas songs from the 1960s.

“I made demos for Elvis, for songwriters,” he said. “I made ‘Suspicion’ for Terry Stafford — I didn’t get any credit or any money. I didn’t care. I just loved making records.” Even if Spector did work on “Suspicion,” the track doesn’t have the layered production that became his trademark.

Spector discussed the early years of his career. “I did a lot of songs for Ahmet [Ertegun] and Jerry Wexler that I didn’t take credit for, because I loved them,” he recalled. “Ahmet was like a father to me. All these people loved me; they saw money in me. And I was willing to work for nothing. I did Elvis’s album for nothing.” Spector did not mention the title of the Elvis album in question.

Why Phil Spector was willing to work for the ‘Suspicious Minds’ singer for free

Spector remembered his mindset during that time. “I just wanted a reputation, and the way you earn a reputation is by working and people start buzzing,” he recalled. “And to have Elvis talking about you — very important. To have Ahmet Ertegun talking about you — he’s brilliant, he’s a genius — that’s more important than money.”

Spector was struggling financially but he didn’t care. “I was living in a $75-a-month apartment,” he said. “Didn’t matter. I was young and vital and they wanted young blood. It was a great f time.”

Regardless of who produced “Suspicion,” it’s a fun song and a predecessor to “Suspicious Minds.”