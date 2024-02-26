Elvis Presley's "Rubberneckin'" has a fun beat and a sense of humor. The song became a hit when it was released alongside a song that sounds nothing like it.

Elvis Presley‘s “Rubberneckin'” has a fun beat and a sense of humor. That doesn’t change the fact that it doesn’t jibe with modern sensibilities.

Notably, the song became a hit in the United States when it was released alongside a song that sounds nothing like it. A remix that changed the entire genre of the song became a hit in the 21st century.

Elvis Presley’s ‘Rubberneckin” is about ogling women

Elements of Elvis’ style and personal life have been controversial for years. One thing that hasn’t inspired much controversy is his lyrics. The typical track by the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll is an innocuous love song. “Rubberneckin'” might be an exception to the rule.

The tune is about ogling women. The “Can’t Help Falling in Love” singer eschewed his usual romantic song for a more leering tone. The lyrics are “First thing in the morning, last thing at night / I look, stare everywhere and see everything inside / Stop, look and listen baby that’s my philosophy / If your rubberneckin’ baby well that’s all right with me / Stop, look and listen baby that’s my philosophy / It’s called rubberneckin’ baby but that’s all right with me.”

These lyrics would be seen as objectifying in an inappropriate way.

Why Elvis Presley’s song isn’t all bad

Despite this, “Rubberneckin'” has its virtues. Elvis’ vocals are in top form. The track has a great melody as well. The “Stop, look and listen baby that’s my philosophy” hook is great on its own. Its catchphrase simplicity recalls “Well, it’s one for the money two for the show / Three to get ready now go, cat, go” from “Blue Suede Shoes.”

If that hook were in a different context, “Rubberneckin'” would be all one could want in a jocular pop song. As is, “Rubberneckin'” is a relic from a different time. One of the tune’s most prominent appearances in pop culture was a scene in the 2005 Disney film Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch. Since then, Hollywood has ignored “Rubberneckin’.”

Baz Luhrmann’s film Elvis nearly ignored it, even though it incorporated obscure tracks like “Cotton Candy Land” and “Edge of Reality.” This could point to the fact that the song is out of step with the times. This is not a call for censorship but an acknowledgment of changing standards.

Related 5 Classic Rock Songs With Highly Offensive Lyrics

How ‘Rubberneckin” and a famous remix of it performed on the chart

The original version of “Rubberneckin'” became a double A-side single alongside the sentimental ballad “Don’t Cry Daddy.” The two songs could not be more different. Together, they reached No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, staying on the chart for 13 weeks.

Paul Oakenfold remixed “Rubberneckin'” in 2003. That remix hit No. 94 on the Billboard Hot 100, staying on the chart for two weeks. The remix appeared on the album Elvis: 2nd to None alongside “Don’t Cry Daddy.” That album reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and stayed on the chart for 16 weeks. While the inclusion of the remix on the album is welcome, it’s odd that the original version of “Rubberneckin'” is absent from it.

Audiences embraced “Rubberneckin'” in the 1960s but it wouldn’t become a hit today without controversy.