Elvis Presley's "Suspicious Minds" has a different tone from the original version of the song and that makes it feel contradictory.

Elvis Presley‘s “Suspicious Minds” is suspiciously contradictory. The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll performed the song in a way that destroyed all its cohesion. In fact, the forgotten original version of “Suspicious Minds” makes more sense than Elvis’ cover — at least, from a certain point of view.

‘Suspicious Minds’ has sad lyrics but Elvis Presley sings it like he’s on top of the world

Like every other Elvis song that anyone remembers, “Suspicious Minds” was a cover. The original was written and performed by Mark James, a songwriter most known for penning “Always on My Mind” and “Hooked on a Feeling.” James’ recording has plenty of energy, but his singing is melancholy. Of course, it’s melancholy — the song is about a relationship falling apart!

Elvis’ version feels less like a breakup song and more like it’s supposed to pump up a crowd. He almost sounds too happy when he sings it. It feels like he’s trying to add energy to the melody rather than embody the emotions of the lyrics. When Elvis sings “Don’t you know” before some of the choruses, he almost sounds giddy.

Why ‘Suspicious Minds’ might make sense on its own terms

However, one could interpret this tonal inconsistency another way. Perhaps Elvis’ song is about a relationship that looks good on the outside but is covertly in crisis. Maybe the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s vocal performance is supposed to represent him trying to save face while things go south. From that perspective, the force of his vocal feels less happy and more desperate.

The song’s mess of emotions might be what made it connect with so many people. Anyone who is familiar with the “I Want You, I Need You, I Love You” singer’s life story knows that it was full of misfortune, triumph, progress, backsliding, and contradiction. Today, “Suspicious Minds” is arguably his signature song, and it’s a perfect fit for a man with such incredible talent who had a dark side and died tragically young.

How Elvis Presley’s version of the song performed and impacted pop culture

“Suspicious Minds” topped the Billboard Hot 100 for a single week, staying on the chart for 15 weeks in total. It was the singer’s final No. 1 after missing the top spot for seven years. The tune appeared on numerous compilation albums, including I Am an Elvis Fan, a greatest hits record whose contents were chosen by the fans. That record reached No. 137 on the Billboard 200, lasting on the chart for two weeks. The fact that the song appeared on that record, which came out in 2012, showed it had staying power beyond its initial chart run.

“Suspicious Minds” has remained a cultural staple for decades. Numerous notable singers covered it, such as Dwight Yoakam, Blake Shelton, and Fine Young Cannibals. The tune also appeared on the soundtracks of the Disney classic Lilo & Stitch, Honeymoon in Vegas, and Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis.

“Suspicious Minds” isn’t the most internally consistent song ever made but it’s incredible anyway.