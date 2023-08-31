Elvis Presley's "Fools Fall in Love" was originally by another group. One of the song's writers said the King of Rock 'n' Roll's cover was in the wrong key.

Mike Stoller thought Elvis Presley’s ‘Fools Fall in Love’ was too high-pitched

Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller co-wrote a number of Elvis hits, including “Jailhouse Rock,” “Hound Dog,” and “Bossa Nova Baby.” They also wrote The Drifters’ “Fools Fall in Love.” During a 2020 interview with Elvis Australia, Stoller was asked what he thought of Elvis’ cover of “Fools Fall in Love.”

“I thought it was in the wrong key,” he revealed. “I thought it was too high for him. It could have been that he learned it from The Drifters’ records, and I think that as sung by Johnny Moore, who had a higher voice. That happened sometimes with Elvis.” Stoller said the “Burning Love” singer would learn a song in a certain key and preserve that key when he covered it.

Mike Stoller said Elvis Presley did another Drifters cover that didn’t top the original

Stoller discussed another time the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll covered a Drifters song. “He covered another Drifters record also, ‘If You Don’t Come Back,'” he recalled. “Elvis didn’t do a bad performance of that at all. Of course, I’m partial to The Drifters’ because we produced it, and we got what we wanted out of the chart and everything else.

“‘If You Don’t Come Back’ and ‘Three Corn Patches’ were not on the Elvis Presley Sings Leiber and Stoller album for this reason,” he added. “At one point in Elvis’ career, The Colonel wanted a pile of money and, since he took 50% of everything that Elvis got, they sold all of the artist royalties to RCA Victor.”

How ‘Fools Fall in Love’ and ‘If You Don’t Come Back’ performed on the charts

Elvis’ “Fools Fall in Love” did not chart on the Billboard Hot 100. The cover appeared on the compilation album I Got Lucky. That record mostly features lesser-known tracks from the “Can’t Help Falling in Love” singer‘s career. I Got Lucky reached No. 104 on the Billboard 200 and stayed on the chart for eight weeks.

On the other hand, Elvis’ “If You Don’t Come Back” did not chart on the Billboard Hot 100 either. The tune became part of the album Raised on Rock / For Ol’ Times Sake. That album climbed to No. 50 on the Billboard 200 and stayed on the chart for 13 weeks.

Stoller wasn’t a big fan of “Fools Fall in Love” and the world left it behind.