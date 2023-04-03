Emily Ratajkowski Named Her Son For a Famous Funk Rock Band

Celebrity Emily Ratajkowski is the very definition of an “it girl.” The model, actor, and activist rose to fame for her sexy dancing in the 2013 music video “Blurred Lines,” and ever since she’s been a pop culture staple. From her high-profile romances with other stars like Pete Davidson to her open conversations about sexuality and feminine expression, Ratajkowski is always in the spotlight.

However, when it comes to her young son, she keeps things low-key. Ratajkowski is a dedicated mom who offers rare glimpses of her toddler on her social media accounts and even has a very special nickname for him that is clearly inspired by an iconic funk band.

When did Emily Ratajkowski welcome her son?

Ratajkowski was already a headline-making star in 2018 when she announced her surprise wedding to businessman Sebastian Bear-McClard. While the two had only been dating for a matter of weeks, Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard had reportedly been friends for years by the time they decided to tie the knot. In late 2020, Ratajkowski announced that she and her husband were expecting a baby – and in March 2021, she gave birth to a baby boy named Sylvester Bear-McClard.

Ratajkowski was eager to show off her adorable baby, sharing several photos not long after his birth. However, after the July 2022 revelation that she and Bear-McClard were splitting, the model and actor took a step back from social media. She is still very protective of her son, although she does share rare snapshots of the adorable little blonde baby on Instagram.

Emily Ratajkowski’s music-inspired nickname for her son

Ratajkowski might have given her son a very distinguished name, but her nickname for him is a little bit more fun. In her Instagram posts, Ratajkowski always refers to her baby boy as “Sly” rather than Sylvester. While the model hasn’t often discussed why she chose to give her son such an unusual nickname, it is likely that she was inspired by the iconic funk rock band Sly and the Family Stone.

The band was active from the late ’60s through the early ’80s, releasing tunes such as “Dance to the Music” and “Everyday People.” Ratajkowski has been open about the challenges of raising a baby boy, once noted, “The best I can do is teach him compassion, and about these power dynamics that men don’t have to inspect in the way that women do, and make him aware of them and make him care about them.”

She also said, “I see it in my life, the ways that it limits men, and how depressing their existence and their lives can be when they have to adopt this toxic masculinity. So I also feel incredibly protective of him in the same way I would with a daughter from this culture.”

Emily Ratajkowski is exploring the dating scene

Following her divorce from Bear-McClard, Ratajkowski has been focusing on raising her son and furthering her business efforts, including a podcast and several modeling gigs. Still, she’s made time for dating, and over the past few months, she’s been tied to everyone from Brad Pitt to Pete Davidson to Eric Andre and, most recently, Harry Styles.

In a November 2022 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Ratajkowski opened up about her life’s direction: “I’ve never had such clear priorities before in my life. Number one is Sly, and that’s that.” With her many projects and high-profile dating life, Ratajkowski is busier than ever – but fans shouldn’t expect to see her losing focus on what’s really important in her personal life.