Ed Sheeran surprised his Detroit audience with an appearance from Eminem at a recent concert. Here's what happened.

Ed Sheeran surprised his concert audience with an appearance by Eminem on Saturday, July 15. The singer and rapper performed two songs together: “Lose Yourself” and “Stan.”

Ed Sheeran told his audience he was going to perform a cover of an Eminem song

Sheeran posted a video to his Instagram account of the moment he surprised his audience with Eminem. In a break between songs, he tells his fans that he’s going to perform an Eminem cover next. He starts off with the first verse of “Lose Yourself” when the camera pans to Eminem backstage getting ready to enter. The rapper takes over while Sheeran accompanies him on guitar and the crowd goes wild. Sheeran joins Eminem vocally again for the chorus.

“Detroit. What a moment,” the “Bad Habits” singer captioned the video on his Instagram.

By the looks of the comments Sheeran received under the post, it was a successful surprise.

“We were at this show and this part honestly made a memory I’ll never forget,” wrote one fan.

“I have never experienced a moment when my soul left my body until I witnessed this,” commented another. “I have no idea what the next two songs played were since I was in so much shock still.”

“This was amazing,” wrote another. “One of the best moments I’ve seen at a concert, by far!!”

Eminem also joined the ‘Perfect’ singer for ‘Stan’

As reported by CNN, Sheeran told the crowd that the rapper was originally just going to join him for “Lose Yourself,” but he convinced him to do one more.

“I said, ‘you can’t come on in Detroit and do just one song.’ Do you want another song?” Sheeran said.

The artists then performed Eminem’s 2000 hit “Stan.” Sheeran performed Dido’s part during the chorus.

“Detroit, I missed you,” Eminem shouted to the audience after the surprise performance. “I appreciate you, Detroit. I love you!”

Saturday’s performance was part of the “Shape of You” singer’s US tour, which ends in Los Angeles in September.

The “Photograph” singer debuted his sixth studio album, “Subtract,” in May, which came just one day after he prevailed in a jury trial for the accusation that he copied Marvin Gaye’s 1973 “Let’s Get it On” with his 2014 Grammy-winning song “Thinking Out Loud.”

Other times Ed Sheeran and Eminem have worked together

Back in November, Sheeran performed “Stan” with Eminem when the “Mockingbird” rapper was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The artists aren’t strangers when it comes to working together. In the past, they’ve collaborated on various tracks. Sheeran appears on Eminem’s songs “River” and “Those Kinda Nights.” And Eminem can be heard on Sheeran’s “Remember The Name,” along with 50 Cent.