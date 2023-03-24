Emma Stone Was Once Screamed at and Called ‘Unprofessional’ for Her Worst Audition

Emma Stone featured in many noteworthy projects to enjoy the career she currently has. But on her way to the top, Stone experienced a few less than favorable auditions to get to where she is.

Emma Stone was once screamed at in her worst audition

Emma Stone | Theo Wargo/WireImage

Stone has auditioned for quite a few roles when she was beginning to make a name for herself in Hollywood. But before she became one of Hollywood’s most prominent actors, she found herself striking out on a couple of major opportunities.

One of the opportunities she was up for was the hit series Heroes. Stone tried out for the part that would eventually go to Hayden Pantettire on the sci-fi show.

“I could hear that, in the other room, a girl had just gone in and they were saying, ‘You are our pick … On a scale of 1 to 10 you’re an 11,’” Stone once told Vanity Fair (via Yahoo).

Losing that role, however, proved to be a devastating blow at the time.

“I went home and just had this meltdown,” she said.

Stone’s Heroes audition wasn’t the only time the actor fell short. Stone once remembered another time earlier in her career where she rubbed a casting director the wrong way. Although the Oscar-winner asserted that this time the quality of her audition wasn’t entirely her fault.

“My worst memory was when I wasn’t allowed to have my lines before the actual audition took place. I was 16 at the time and I was having trouble getting them right, and this woman [a casting director] started screaming at me and telling me how unprofessional I was,” Stone once told Psychology.

Why Emma Stone called Hollywood disturbing

Stone initially became an actor for the confidence the hobby gave her. Soon, she attempted to translate that hobby into an actual career. But even after all of her success over the years, Stone confided that it was still hard not to worry about the future. If only because an actor’s career didn’t always feel like a guarantee.

“You’re always worried about landing the next role, or how your last film did. I think that acting is the kind of profession where you’re always a bit worried about the future. You can be starring in one great film after another and still feel anxious about being able to find the same good roles,” she said.

Stone also noted how intimidating it could be trying to succeed in an industry where competition was so fierce.

“It’s an exciting place to be and, in some ways, disturbing. It’s not easy to live in a city where almost everyone has the same dream,” she said.

How Emma Stone received her breakthrough role in ‘Superbad’

Although there were many movies responsible for Stone’s current starpower, some audiences first saw her in action in the comedy Superbad. After a string of disappointments, Stone was able to land the role due to the gut feeling of another casting director.

“I had a casting director, Allison Jones, she called me in for a bunch of things in those three years between 15 and 18 when I was auditioning all the time. I’d go in to network for a series and not get it,” Stone once said according to Denver Post. “Then she called me on a Friday and asked me to come in on a Saturday when no one else was coming in. But she had a feeling about something. She put me on tape for Superbad, which ended up being my first movie.”