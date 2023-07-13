Emma Stone once reflected on her years-long friendship with Taylor Swift, and how their bond started in the first place.

Emma Stone and mega-star Taylor Swift have been friends for perhaps over a decade. Despite their close friendship, Stone considered herself and Swift to be two completely different people at times.

Emma Stone | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Like many, Stone considered herself an early fan of the popular singer. But Stone ended up actually befriending Swift after a chance encounter at an industry event.

“We met at the Young Hollywood Awards for Hollywood Life Magazine,” Stone once told MTV News. “We met there three years ago, and then I listened to some of her music, and I wrote her an e-mail saying I liked her music. I swear. And then we started talking and hanging out.”

Stone and Swift seemed to bond quickly afterwards, with the actor even defending Swift after her infamous incident with Kanye West. Still, Stone added that their personalities were a bit unlike each other’s. Which perhaps was what made their friendship so exciting.

“She’s so great! We’re very different, but she has such a sick sense of humor,” she said. “Nobody knows that. She’s so great. People know…how hilarious she is. They’ve seen her on SNL. People are seeing it more now, and she’s so funny and she’s exactly who you think she is, and I love that.”

Emma Stone refuses to join Taylor Swift on stage

Stone and Swift’s careers also couldn’t be any more different. Although both in the entertainment industry, the two have mostly focused on their respective acting and singing professions. But Stone has dabbled in Swift’s area of expertise before with films like La La Land, where she displayed her own vocal range. Likewise, Swift has acted in a couple of movies like Valentine’s Day, Cats, and Amsterdam.

But despite displaying musical talent, Stone didn’t feel confident that she’d be able to hang with Swift in a duet. So when inquired about someday joining Swift on stage, the actor quickly shot down the idea.

“Oh, God, hell no,” she recently told Vanity Fair. “I can’t sing, like, for a massive stadium. Let’s not even go down that road. She has insane talent — I could never do what she does.”

Stone asserted that she didn’t mind simply enjoying Swift’s concerts as a fan. The young performer has even helped Stone attend one of her shows every now and then.

“I’ve known her since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up, which was very nice ’cause I know those tickets are impossible to get,” Stone said. “She’s a wonderful friend. She blows my mind.”

And according to the actor, the actual show was worth every penny.

“The concert was pretty amazing,” Stone said. “I was lucky ’cause we’ve been friends for a really long time.”

Emma Stone was one of a few actors that Taylor Swift looked up to

Swift was as serious about her film career as her musical aspirations. In a resurfaced interview with Inquirer, she asserted that even in her downtime she’d read film scripts. To succeed in the film industry, she studied the patterns of other experienced stars and modeled her choices after theirs.



“When I look at acting careers that I really admire, I see that it’s been a precise decision-making process for these people. They make decisions based on what they love and they do only the things that they are passionate about. They play only characters that they can’t stop thinking about,” Swift said.

Specifically, Swift mentioned actors in her age group and circle of friends that she admired. But there were a couple of other acting veterans that she learned from as well.

“Jennifer Lawrence is my favorite, and Emma Stone is one of my best friends. We’ve been best friends since we were 17,” she said. “Daniel Day-Lewis is so impressive, but I also love how, when Will Smith does something, everyone stands at attention. He’s made such brilliant decisions. He’s so charismatic.”