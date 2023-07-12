The summer heats up when E!'s rom-com 'Maybe It's You' premieres on Sunday, July 23 at 9 p.m. ET. Staring Veronica St. Clair and Brett Dier, can best friends find true love?

The classic question – should best friends hook up – is explored with a hilarious, modern twist in E!’s sizzling summer rom-com, Maybe It’s You.

Premiering Sunday, July 23 at 9 pm on E!, Maybe It’s You follows newly single best friends Peter (Jane the Virgin‘s Brett Dier) and Lexa (Veronica St. Clair from La Brea and 13 Reasons Why) who decide to try the one thing they’ve never done before – date each other.

Will their chemistry be enough to keep them romantically afloat as they regress back into younger versions of themselves?

‘Maybe It’s You’ will slide its way into viewers’ hearts

The eternally clumsy Peter goes for the gusto and proposes to his girlfriend who responds: “You’re a child.” Despite delivering a hilarious suggestion of being her “child bride,” Peter finds himself single and crying on best friend Lexa’s shoulder – along with a very large bottle of vodka.

Maybe It’s You | Photo courtesy of E!

Maybe It’s You explores the often fun and sometimes cringy friendship between two old friends who realize this is the first time they are both single at the same time since college. Dating other people isn’t working for both of them, so they decide to explore a romantic relationship.

So is it a good idea for best friends to hook up? And will Lexa and Peter’s relationship evolve into friends with benefits or ultimately destroy their friendship? Or maybe “the one” was there all along?

There’s one thing Peter and Lexa both agree on: this new dynamic changes everything. They are still the best of friends and even have a “first date” that includes too much booze and Lexa’s head in the toilet. Peter holds her hair and asks, “Is this the worst first date you’ve ever had?”

The summer rom-com is filled with hookups and wipeouts. “This is gonna be the sexiest time we’ve ever had,” Lexa promises.

They also exchange other snarky remarks like Peter telling Lexa that she “smells like an airplane toilet.” And Lexa returns the favor by telling Peter “this car makes you look like a child molester.”

Along the same vibes as My Best Friend’s Wedding, Just Friends, and 13 Going on 30, Maybe It’s You shows how best friends may have missed the true love cues all along.

Get ready to laugh when Maybe It’s You premieres on E! on Sunday, July 23 at 9 pm.