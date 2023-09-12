Things are heading up behind-the-scenes on ‘Yellowstone’ for stars Hassie Harrison and Ryan Bingham.

When it comes to on-screen chemistry leading to off-screen sparks, Yellowstone stars Hassie Harrison and Ryan Bingham are the latest talk of Tinseltown. As captivating as their on-screen personas are in the famed series, there’s an equally intriguing tale unfolding behind the scenes.

Their relationship has effortlessly transitioned from subtle glances on set to warm and affectionate social media exchanges. With Yellowstone fans eagerly waiting for the final season, here’s everything to know about Harrison and Bingham’s romance.

Hassie Harrison makes her romance official with Ryan Bingham

Harrison and Bingham, both of Yellowstone fame, sparked a connection while working together on the show.

In the series, Harrison plays Laramie, a barrel racer who first catches the eye of Lloyd, portrayed by Forrie J. Smith. She later shifts her affections to Walker, the character played by Bingham. Walker is depicted as a striking ex-con working at the Dutton ranch.

In April 2023, the duo confirmed their off-screen relationship with a heartwarming photo on social media in front of a campfire.

Bingham wrote “More than a spark” alongside the photo, while Harrison added, “I love you, cowboy.”

The couple, meanwhile, is making the most of an unexpected break in production. This includes enjoying a Colter Wall concert and sharing pics of their outing on social media.

Filming for the final season of Yellowstone is on pause due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes affecting both actors and writers.

The romance between these ‘Yellowstone’ stars is heating up

In April, the Yellowstone stars went public with their relationship, and since then, their digital exchanges ooze affection and support.

Recently, Hassie championed Bingham’s new EP announcement, Watch Out For The Wolf. The actor highlighted his post on her Instagram stories, adorned with a series of fire emojis.

The EP, dropping six fresh tracks, is set to release on August 11, offering a refreshing glimpse amid Yellowstone’s current break.

Hassie, the vibrant Texan from Dallas, has an impressive acting portfolio including roles in Tacoma FD and The Iron Orchard.

Falling in love with acting as a child, Hassie’s early exposure to theater, thanks to her mother’s involvement, propelled her on this journey. She made her debut on Yellowstone in its third season, brilliantly portraying the character of the barrel racer, Laramie.

‘Yellowstone’ stars Hassie Harrison and Ryan Bingham make waves on social media

Since acknowledging their relationship in April, Harrison and Bingham haven’t looked back.

Recently, Harrison’s social media lit up when she posted, “Highly recommend taking your cowboy to the beach,” accompanied by an adorable snapshot.

The photo featured Harrison dazzling in a pink swimsuit and Bingham looking sharp in green shorts, a tropical top, and his cowboy hat.

Their Yellowstone peers didn’t miss the chance to join in. Kelly Reilly, known for her strong-willed Beth Dutton character, dropped affectionate emojis.

Meanwhile, Finn Little, who takes on the role of Carter, playfully urged Harrison toward “Sunnies & Sunscreen…get into it @hassieharrison.”.

Fans eagerly anticipate the duo’s comeback in the latter part of Yellowstone Season 5. Until then, you can watch Harrison in TruTv’s Tacoma FD, which kicked off its fourth round on July 20.

As for Bingham, his fresh EP, Watch Out for the Wolf, debuted on August 11.