Every few years, a film comes along that takes Hollywood by surprise, earning acclaim and shooting its stars to sudden fame. In 2022, that film was RRR, an Indian Telugu-language epic action film directed by S. S. Rajamouli.

Weaving elements of historical fiction, buddy comedies, and classic action-adventure films, RRR made waves upon its release, going on to become the second non-English-language-film-ever to make it to the National Board of Review’s best films of the year list in 2022. It also became a hit on Netflix, finding a global audience who appreciated the film’s themes and structure. In the wake of RRR‘s success, a sequel has reportedly been greenlit, and fans are curious about what might be included in the brand-new flick.

What is ‘RRR’ about?

L-R: N.T. Rama Rao Jr. as Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan Teja as Alluri Sitarama Raju | Variance Films

RRR tells the story of two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (portrayed by Rama Rao), and the way they built a legendary friendship all while fighting against the British Raj. According to IMDb, RRR features performances from acclaimed Indian actors such as Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, and Ajay Devgn. It also features well-known American and British performers like Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson.

One of the most expensive Indian films ever made, RRR was released in March 2022. It was a success in theaters, breaking records in India even as it was earning a new global audience on the streaming platform Netflix.

‘RRR’ became a surprise Hollywood hit

Actors Ram Charan (L) and N.T. Rama Rao pose for pictures during the promotion of the upcoming Telugu-language period action drama film ‘RRR’ directed by S.S. Rajamouli (C),I SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images

Rajamouli was as shocked by his movie’s success as anyone. He told Entertainment Weekly, “I was surprised with the reception from the West. A good story is a good story for everyone, but I didn’t think I could make films for Western sensibilities. I never believed myself. So when it came out on Netflix and people started watching it, and word of mouth started spreading, when the critics started giving out good reviews, yes I was really, really surprised.”

Hollywood heavyweight director Joe Russo joined in the conversation with EW, telling the publication that “What I think is so amazing about (RRR) is the emotion it evokes, combined with the spectacle. And I would say in five years, digital distribution has probably done more for diversity and access to diverse and international films than Hollywood has done in 50 years.” The critics seem to agree, and RRR has already walked away with a bundle of awards and honors, including an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

What do fans know about the ‘RRR’ sequel?

Fans are clamoring for a sequel to RRR, and while nothing has officially been announced, rumor has it that there is one in the works. Vijayendra Prasad, a writer on RRR and Rajamouli’s father, was recently asked about a possible sequel, to which he hinted that it’s “both a yes and a no.” According to the Indian Express, Prasad said “After the release of RRR, I shared an idea of the sequel where the story continues with Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (NTR Jr) set in Africa.”

Still, with Rajamouli currently working on a new film with star Mahesh Babu, it could be a while before a sequel starts production. “Knowing my son’s temperament he will not pay any attention to the sequel idea till the movie with Mahesh is finished. After that if he likes my script and if both the heroes like the script and if they have the time…” Prasad said. It seems as though it might be at least a year or more before fans get any set timeline for an RRR sequel, and several months before any further story details are revealed.