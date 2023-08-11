For two decades, NCIS has captivated fans all around the world. The long-running police procedural introduced viewers to unforgettable characters like Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, and NCIS Forensic Specialist Abby Sciuto, portrayed memorably by Pauley Perrette.

Over the past several years, some critics have speculated that the show is on its last leg. However, the beloved series is coming back for an all-new season, and while there’s currently no set release date, fans are gearing up for lots of excitement and drama.

‘NCIS’ is one of the most popular police procedurals

NCIS premiered in 2003, kickstarting a media franchise that would take on a life of its own. The show was a spinoff of JAG, another popular procedural drama. NCIS focuses on a highly-trained, fictional team of special agents of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and their adventures both on and off the clock. For nearly 20 seasons, the show primarily focused on Agent Gibbs, played by Harmon.

Ultimately, NCIS has always been an ensemble show, and after Harmon left the series, Gary Cole stepped up to lead the team, and his Alden Parker has proven to be an asset to the series. Through all the ups and downs, dedicated fans have stuck by NCIS. In 2022, NCIS officially became the third-longest-running scripted, non-animated primetime TV series in the United States.

What do fans know about Season 21 of ‘NCIS’?

While there were doubts that NCIS would be able to continue after Harmon’s departure, it wasn’t long before CBS greenlit Seasons 20 and 21. With Season 21 in pre-production right now, many fans are curious about what they might see down the road. According to Collider, expectations are high that all of the current cast members will be returning, including Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas Torres, Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee, and David McCallum as Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard. Some fans are even anticipating that CBS could bring back some brand-new faces, including a possible cameo from Harmon himself.

The same creative team is in place for the new season of NCIS, including creator Donald P. Bellisario. Of course, details related to the plot are still very much under wraps, with not even a trailer or teaser footage available to the public. It’s also worth noting that since the season is still in the pre-production phase, the cast lineup could change in the coming months, giving way to some new actors or some drastic changes in direction for any pre-planned plot arcs.

When will the new season of ‘NCIS’ debut?

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a while to catch up with their favorite special agents. As reported by Collider, the strike organized by SAG-AFTRA and the Writer’s Guild of America has delayed the production of the series, along with other Hollywood TV and movie projects. While the season was originally going to air in the fall of 2023, it looks likely that it will be early 2024 or later until the latest season of NCIS is ready to air.

As a result of the strike, there could also be some changes in the runtime of the episodes as well. With so many unknowns, it’s hard to chart an exact course for what lies ahead in NCIS’s new season. Until then, fans can enjoy all their favorite episodes by binge-watching NCIS on Netflix, which has the first 15 seasons of the show, or on Paramount+, which hosts all 20 seasons.