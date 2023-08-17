A body language expert analyzed Prince Harry's behavior in the 'Heart of Invictus' trailer and revealed what the new gesture the duke has been making means.

Not long after Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as working royals and moved to America, the couple signed a deal with Netflix reportedly worth upwards of $100 million. However, more than two years passed without any content from the duke and duchess. Then in late 2022, their docuseries Harry & Meghan was released and quickly became one the streaming giant’s most-watched documentaries.

Now, the couple’s next project will be out soon as the trailer for Heart of Invictus was released on Aug. 16. A body language expert analyzed the Duke of Sussex’s demeanor in the clip and shared a few interesting observations.

Expert analyzes Prince Harry’s body language and new gesture in ‘Heart of Invictus’ trailer

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.” Stanton has also analyzed the body language of members of the royal family over the years.

Following the release of the Heart of Invictus trailer, he discussed Harry’s body language and noted that the prince looked “in his element” and displayed “genuine passion” about the games and toward the athletes.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, Stanton explained: “Prince Harry is always very confident when he is on his own at the games, his posture is very upright and his voice is very clear and dominant. He also has great eye contact when we see him talking to the camera. The trailer as a whole is more like a trailer for a film than a documentary, it’s very cinematic, very dramatic and emotive.”

“It is clear from the clip that this is one thing Harry is deeply passionate about and that comes over as he is very authentic throughout,” Stanton observed, adding, “We see him cup his heart which is a very genuine authentic gesture that he tends to make. It’s a new gesture that he has started to make, it just means he has a deep rapport, a deep trust, a deep connection with those he is speaking to.”

Prince Harry smiling during the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 – One Year To Go launch event | Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Duke of Sussex appears ‘happiest’ and shows his ‘authenticity’ in this environment

Stanton also pointed out just how happy Harry seemed in this particular environment.

“When we see him meeting the athletes he is in his element,” the expert said. “We see him come in and high-fiving the athletes and the veterans and giving them hugs which comes over from a position of authenticity. All the athletes look over the moon to have met him. These guys can tell authenticity and you cannot fake the rapport that’s existed between him and them and he seems to be at his happiest when he is in this environment on his own sharing stories.”

Heart of Invictus premieres Aug. 30 on Netflix.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.