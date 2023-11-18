Here's what a royal commentator thinks would have to happen for King Charles III to ever consider abdicating the throne.

King Charles‘ mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. Her reign spanned 70 years and made Charles the oldest and longest-serving heir apparent ever. Upon the queen’s death on Sept. 8, 2022, Charles ascended the throne. But because he assumed the job in his 70s at an age when most people are close to or have already retired, there’s been speculation about if and when he may abdicate and pass the crown on to his heir Prince William.

However, a royal commentator says don’t expect that to happen as there is only one reason King Charles would abdicate the throne.

King Charles III watches an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace following his and Queen Camilla’s coronation | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Monarchs don’t abdicate due to age

Only a handful of British monarchs have ever abdicated the throne including Richard II of England, Mary Queen of Scots, James VII of Scotland (who was also James II of England), and King Edward VIII.

Edward was Queen Elizabeth II’s uncle who famously gave up his crown to marry twice-divorced American socialite Wallis Simpson. He was the only British monarch to renounce the title of king on his own volition.

Abdicating due to one’s age in Britain is not something that is done. That was evident with the late Queen Elizabeth who before her death still continued her job and duties even though she was well into her 90s. So no one should believe King Charles III will surrender the crown just because he’s another year older. Also, keep in mind that Charles has prepared and waited most of his life to fulfill the top job.

But at least one commentator believes there is something that would push Charles to abdicate the throne.

Royal commentator says this is the only way King Charles would abdicate

King Charles III waves from the balcony of Buckingham Palace following his coronation | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Commentator Eric Schiffer weighed in on the subject when discussions about abdicating came up around King Charles’ 75th birthday in mid-November.

Royal writer Conor Friedersdorf previously suggested: “A more consequential use of Charles’s reign would be to rule briefly and abdicate at 75 — the age when British judges are compelled to retire from the bench — while touting the importance of passing the throne to Prince William in his son’s prime rather than his dotage.”

Schiffer though said that’s not likely to happen. He told the Daily Star that he only sees one way the monarch steps down.

“King Charles, at 75, is as sharp and able as any global leader and brings an element of grace, wit and majesty consistent with his style that is light years away from being too old to reign,” Schiffer explained. “There is no way the king would abdicate. The only way I could see the king abdicating is if he felt he was meaningfully unable to fulfill his official duties and obligations to the crown.”

If King Charles lives to the same age his mother did and doesn’t abdicate, Prince William won’t be crowned for another two decades.