From the day he was born King Charles‘ path was crystal clear. It was already carved out for him that he would eventually succeed his mother to become Britain’s monarch. But because he didn’t get to choose when that day would come, he spent the majority of his life preparing for when it happened.

Queen Elizabeth II’s reign ended up lasting more than seven decades, and therefore her oldest son became the longest-serving heir apparent in history waiting for the top job. But if that wasn’t his destiny, what career would he choose? His former staffer is revealing what job Charles told him he would be “happy” to have if he wasn’t going to be king.

The job Charles would be ‘quite happy’ to have if he wasn’t the king

Grant Harrold was King Charles’ butler from 2004 to 2011. During his time working for then-Prince Charles and his wife (formerly Camilla Parker Bowles) Harrold’s duties included not only that of butler but also valet, housekeeper, house manager, and driver.

The king’s former employee recently spoke about some of the royal’s favorite pastimes and revealed what career the monarch would have been “happy” with had he not been the king.

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie Harrold revealed: “He’s a lover of wildlife and the farm. I remember he once said that if he wasn’t king, he would be quite happy being a farmer. People often say to me they’ll see him in local fields.”

King Charles has long been an advocate for sustainable agriculture and has invested more than 50 years into bringing about improvement to the lives of those on farms and within rural communities.

What Camilla might be doing if she wasn’t the queen

As for Queen Camilla, if she wasn’t married to Charles perhaps she would have gotten into a career having something to do with horses.

Harrold explained that she loves the animals and is “very much a country lady, even though she’s up in the city. She’s got her own home as we know, Ray Mill House.”

He added that she especially loves spending time with her grandkids. Prior to her marriage to Charles Camilla had two children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes. Because of King Charles’ close relationship with Camilla before they got married, she chose him to be Tom’s godfather. Today of course the king is also his stepfather. Three of Camilla’s grandsons were among the eight boys selected to be pages of honor at her and the king’s coronation ceremony.

“One of her hobbies is being with her grandchildren,” Harrold said. “To be honest with you, that’s one of her biggest passions. I don’t think that’s well known as she likes to keep that part of her life very private, and technically they’re not part of the royal family.”