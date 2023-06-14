Prince Harry could potentially be 'welcomed back into the royal fold' without Meghan Markle but a royal family reconciliation isn't 'anywhere on the horizon.'

There’s a way Prince Harry might find himself headed for a royal family reconciliation. But even an expert says it’s “unlikely.” The proposed scenario has arguably the most important person in his life, Meghan Markle, out of the picture.

Harry can ‘recoup the ground he’s lost’ in a w royal family reconciliation sans Meghan

Prince Harry | Carl Court/Getty Images

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, the Duke of Sussex could reunite with the royal family. However, with one major caveat; no Duchess of Sussex.

“I think that Harry, without Meghan, would be forgiven and welcomed back into the royal fold in the fullness of time,” Bond told OK! Magazine. However, the scenario is “still unlikely at the moment.”

“I think there is still enough goodwill towards Harry — well, to the old Harry that we all remember,” she continued. “He could recoup the ground he’s lost in time and be welcomed back. But I don’t think it’s anywhere on the horizon.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently celebrated a marriage milestone. May 19, 2023, marked their five-year anniversary.

Plus, Harry revealed during his June 2023 witness testimony as part of a tabloid lawsuit that he’s taking legal action for Meghan.

Princess Diana’s former butler thinks it’s only a matter of time until Prince William and King Charles welcome Harry back

Prince Harry | Victoria Jones – WPA Pool/Getty Images

On a similar note, Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, believes Harry would be in for a warm welcome without Meghan.

Burrell, who has been mentioned in court proceedings regarding Harry’s phone hacking case against Mirror Group Newspapers, believes it’s only a matter of time until he and Meghan split. Then the path to reconciliation with King Charles III and Prince William would be open.

“I have no doubt that when this happens, because we all know that it will happen, when it does happen then he will return to the United Kingdom,” Burrell said. “And I think his father, the King, and his brother, the Prince of Wales, will both greet him back into the country with open arms.”

“There is an element of Harry we all love,” he added. “We just don’t understand why he’s doing what he’s doing at the moment.”

Harry thinks he and Meghan Markle have ‘made it to the other side’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

Before attending the coronation solo and releasing his Spare memoir, Harry shared in his and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries that they’re in the right place. Asked if there’s anything he misses about life in “the institution,” Harry explained that while he misses some parts of his old life, he’s at peace.

“Yeah, I miss the weird family gatherings when we’re all sort of brought together under one roof for certain times of the year. That I miss,” he said in Harry & Meghan. “A big part of the Institution was when I was in the U.K. So I miss the U.K. I miss my friends. I’ve lost a few friends in this process as well.”

“I came here because I was changed,” the 38-year-old continued. “I’d changed to the point of having outgrown my environment. Therefore, this was the most obvious place to come,” he said in reference to Montecito, California.

“There are times when I’ve been angry. But I can’t be that angry because I genuinely feel that I and we are exactly where we are supposed to be,” he said. “We’ve made it to the other side.”