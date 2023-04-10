‘Family Karma’: Vishal Parvani and Brian Benni Are Beefing? ‘Spill the Chai,’ Anisha Demands

A snarky Easter Instagram post made it seem as though Vishal Parvani from Family Karma is feuding with Brian Benni.

Parvani shared a group shot, tagged everyone except for Benni, and placed a hatched chicken emoji over Benni’s face in the photo. He captioned the shot, “Happy Easter from my Fave Family members to yours!” Anisha Ramakrishna, who is featured in the photo replied for Parvani to “spill the chai.”

So it appears that even the close-knit group isn’t entirely sure why Parvani took a shot at Benni.

Brian Benni from ‘Family Karma’ called the photo ‘corny’

Also included in the Instagram photo are Amrit Kapai, Bali Chainani, and Rish Karam. The only comment Benni made was the call the post, “Corny.”

Vishal Parvani, Brian Benni, Richa Sadana, Bali Chainani, Anisha Ram, Nicholas Kouchoukos, Amrit Kapai, Monica Vaswani | Scott Gries/Bravo via Getty Images

No one seemed to know exactly why Parvani blocked out Benni’s face from the photo. “Oh man I need the [tea emoji],” Kapai wrote. Chainani used emojis asking for the Easter tea. Ramakrishna added, “The only person who should be mad at this photo is me – I wasn’t ready.”

Parvani shared the same image on Twitter, didn’t tag Benni, and still didn’t spill why he had a beef with Benni.

Could Vishal and Brian’s tension have something to do with the ‘Family Karma’ Aunties fallout?

Kapai and Parvani appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen after the Family Karma Season 3 finale. During the final episode, Benni’s mother Dharma tried to make amends with Parvani’s mother, Reshma. Dharma was upset that Reshma seemingly snubbed her during her son’s wedding. The tension lasted throughout the season and when Dharma tried to put the feud to rest during the final episode, Reshma didn’t seem to be very receptive.

Parvani addressed his relationship with Benni despite their mother’s fallout. Virtual fans asked if his friendship was affected. “I didn’t want it to, but yes it has,” he said on the WWHL After Show. “Unfortunately parents do play a big part in our relationships. Like we were arranged friendships.”

“So yeah, it has,” he added. “But we’ll see if we can work through it or not.”

The Aunties feud divided the cast

In a series of interviews with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, the cast teased that drama within their parent friend group would cause friction. But once the episodes aired of the fallout, the cast seemed to divide and take sides.

A big portion of the drama stemmed from participation in Parvani’s wedding dance. Monica Vaswani, who planned to choreograph the dance shared screenshots of a text exchange between the parents. Dharma messaged that she and her husband planned to “bow out” of the dance.

“Seems like some aunties are trying to make it about themselves,” Parvani tweeted. “But here are some receipts thanks to MonicaVaswani for sharing. Don’t drag my mom into it, when she actually cares and reaches out to everyone.”

Benni replied, “Smh has nothing to do with the actual issue.”

Kapai sided with Parvani. “This aunty happy hour is the epitome of self-importance,” he wrote. “Sounds like some folks attended Vishal and Richa’s wedding to feel important and not to support the groom and bride. Grow up and get over yourself. #TeamAuntyReshma #familykarma.”

The question is– are Family Karma cameras rolling and will viewers get to see the feud on Family Karma Season 4?