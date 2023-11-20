After leaving viewers wondering if they decided to stay together, Rish Karam from 'Family Karma' proposes to Monica Vaswani.

In what could only be coined as a shocking off-camera twist, Monica Vaswani from Family Karma said “yes” to Rish Karam’s proposal.

After the couple seemingly broke up last season, Vaswani and Karam surprised fans when they posted an engagement photo on Instagram.

“11.11.23⁣⁣,” Vaswani shared on Instagram. “We found our way. True love is learning, growing and never giving up. We were blessed to be surrounded by incredible friends & family who supported us each step of the way. Our hearts are so full and I’m over the moon to share our engagement with you.”

Family and friends congratulated the couple, including Vaswani’s father who played a big role in trying to bridge better communication between the couple.

“I am so happy for the both of you! My baby is engaged and I’m getting a son! May God shower you both with endless love and happiness!” Raj Vaswani wrote.

Monica had her doubts about Rish when the ‘Family Karma’ season ended

Trouble started for the couple when the typical Family Karma game of telephone led Vaswani to believe that Karam had cheated on her. He denied it, but he wasn’t making a move to propose either.

Vaswani spoke to Showbiz Cheat Sheet in February, which is when she said she was taking time for herself. “I was unloading a lot of these emotions in that moment,” she said, recalling the rollercoaster ride she went on last season.

“So, for me, it was two parts. There was something that was happening with someone who had started this rumor, who I had already had previous issues with. And then there was another part to it where there was this looming question of like, what’s going on here?”

Monica Vaswani focused on ‘getting her power back’ after last season

She took a step back. “I can tell you that I’ve really focused my energy on taking a step back for myself and focusing on my dreams and my career and really kind of taking my power back,” she said, not sharing if she and Karam had totally ended their relationship.

“I think that that’s the journey that I’m on right now is really just taking my power back and not wanting to put so much pressure on anybody or anything else to give me peace or give me happiness,” she added. “And so I think I’m really at a place right now where I’m happy and I feel so fulfilled and I feel so content with where I’m at. But it’s been a journey to get that power back.”

Clearly, time apart gave the couple perspective. Now fans just hope producers captured the proposal to feature in an upcoming season.

No word on if or when Family Karma Season 4 will return to Bravo.