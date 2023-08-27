Fans Can Stay in Leonardo DiCaprio’s Palm Springs Estate for $3,750 a Night — Here’s What You Get

Leonardo DiCaprio has bought and sold many extravagant properties over the years, including a stunning estate in Palm Springs. Not only can fans ogle the beautiful property through a private website, but they can even book a stay in DiCaprio's property, to the tune of several thousand dollars per night.

Leonardo DiCaprio has been one of the biggest stars in the world since the ’90s when he shot to fame for his portrayal of Jack Dawson in Titanic. Over the years, DiCaprio has remained as popular as ever, constantly reinventing himself as an actor and a humanitarian.

While DiCaprio is known for his generosity on behalf of causes he believes in, he’s also got a taste for the finer things in life. Notably, DiCaprio has bought and sold many extravagant properties over the years, including a stunning estate in Palm Springs. Not only can fans ogle the beautiful property through a private website, but they can even book a stay in DiCaprio’s property, to the tune of several thousand dollars per night.

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of Hollywood’s biggest stars

Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

DiCaprio started in the entertainment business as a child actor, working hard to establish himself in a tough industry. He earned early acclaim for his nuanced portrayal of a developmentally delayed teenager in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape? But it was his turn as Jack in Titanic that solidified his status as a teen heartthrob.

These days, DiCaprio is a respected character actor, with roles in films like Django Unchained and The Revenant. He’s known for his dedication to his work and his tendency to immerse himself completely in his role. As involved as he is with his work, DiCaprio is also a notorious playboy and lover of fine real estate and beautiful supermodels. When DiCaprio wants to put his friends up in style, he probably sends them to one of his Palm Springs estates, designed by architect Donald Wexler in 1964.

How extravagant is Leonardo DiCaprio’s Palm Springs estate?

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio attends the “Inception” Japan Premiere at Roppongi Hills on July 20, 2010 in Tokyo, Japan. | Jun Sato/WireImage

As reported by SheKnows, DiCaprio’s Palm Springs paradise sits on 1.3 acres of land and consists of 7,022 square feet of stunning amenities. While it’s likely that the actor probably gives first dibs on the property to family and friends, fans and members of the adoring public who want to get a taste of the good life are welcome to book a stay at the estate through DiCaprio’s private website, 432Hermosa.com.

The website features an up-close look at the estate’s many features, including six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms between the main house and the guest house, the spacious pool, multiple fireplaces, an ultra-private gated entrance, a chef’s kitchen, daily maid service, and a fabulous cocktail bar designed for entertaining a plethora of guests. Location is everything with DiCaprio’s grand estate, and the secluded spot inside one of Palm Springs’ most exclusive neighborhoods guarantees guests a lot of peace and tranquility during their stay.

Expect to pay up for the privilege of staying here, however. One night at DiCaprio’s estate will cost around $3,750. However, the website notes that that’s merely the starting price, so the cost could be more during peak times, while housekeeping services are billed separately.

Leonardo DiCaprio owns multiple properties in California

DiCaprio is somewhat of a real estate magnate and has bought and sold many properties over the years, most of them in California. According to The Things, DiCaprio’s primary home is a 4,500-square-foot hilltop home in the Hollywood Hills’ Bird Streets neighborhood, where he has lived for more than 20 years. The house has a massive infinity pool and incredible views and is reserved as the star’s sanctuary from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood.

He’s also purchased several mansions in Loz Feliz and Malibu, along with a superyacht that he is frequently photographed in. DiCaprio’s real estate journey began in 1994, according to The Things, when he bought his first California mansion, and over the years, he’s continued to grow and diversify his portfolio.