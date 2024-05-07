Jeff Goldblum doesn't want his kids to be nepo babies. Here's what he said about his children working for a living and why fans are upset.

Actor and musician Jeff Goldblum is one of the most well-known actors in Hollywood. He starred in films like Jurassic Park and Independence Day, and he admits that he got really lucky to make money in the film world. However, Goldblum doesn’t plan on giving his kids his wealth. Here’s what he said about his children earning their own money and why fans are upset.

Jeff Goldblum got honest about his kids taking on jobs they might not like as adults

Jeff Goldblum struck gold in Hollywood, but he doesn’t necessarily plan on passing his wealth to his kids. He has two children — Charlie, 8, and River, 6 — with his wife, Emilie Livingston. Goldblum discussed how he attained fame on the Table for Two podcast and said he wouldn’t pass along all his money to his kids without them earning it.

“Now that I’m raising kids, I’m no conventionalist, but I know the system that we’re in,” Goldblum explained. “I think sooner than later, but I don’t want to scare them, they should figure out — I mean, I love the creative life. It saved my life. But also, this idea that, hey, you know you gotta row your own boat.”

“I’m not gonna do it for you,” he added, referring to his kids. “You’re not gonna want me to do it for you. You gotta figure out how to find out what’s wanted, and needed, and where that intersects with your love and passion and what you can do. Even if it doesn’t, you might have to do that anyway. All of that conversation.”

Goldblum admitted on the podcast that he was fortunate with acting, as he started making money early in his career. However, he wonders what would’ve happened to his career if he didn’t strike gold early on.

Fans dislike that the actor isn’t willing to give his kids his wealth

Nepotism is a hot topic in Hollywood, as many of today’s stars have famous parents who helped bring them into the limelight. Jeff Goldblum doesn’t plan on shining the spotlight on his kids, as he wants them to work for a living. While many fans agree with Goldblum’s parenting stance, some don’t understand. Other fans think Goldblum isn’t factoring his age or stardom into the conversation.

“He’s 71,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “Unless he is writing his kids out of the will, he most certainly will be financially supporting his kids when they are older.”

“If my kids needed my help and fell on any sort of hard time, I’d never refuse to help them,” another fan wrote. “I find comments like this to be grotesque.”

“This may be considered controversial … but I hate this kind of discourse coming from rich people,” another fan added. ” … I always think denying your offspring money that you have to spare just because society says you have to earn it otherwise your success doesn’t count is so backwards to me. … Yes, nepotism is a problem, and everyone should be given the same chances, I’m not saying otherwise. But from a money standpoint I think it’s not a beautiful sentiment to declare you won’t support your adult children if you have the money.”

Jeff Goldblum calls parenting in his 70s ‘maddening’

Fans called out Jeff Goldblum for discussing whether he’ll leave hordes of wealth to his children, especially because of his age. He turns 72 years old in 2024. His wife, Emilie Livingston, is only 41.

While speaking to Today, Goldblum said having young children in his 70s is “revivifying.”

“It’s amazing, it’s revivifying, and makes my relationship with Emilie, frankly, enhanced,” the actor said.

While he loves embracing parenthood at a young age, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. “And it’s challenging, and it’s sometimes maddening and very volatile,” Goldblum added. “As you know, at 3 and 5, 5 and 7, they can be like feral creatures unleashed. Oh yeah, and sweet and amazing. It’s great.”

