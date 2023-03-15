‘Fantasy Sonata’: Everything to Know About ‘Weak Hero Class 1’ Star Park Ji-hoon’s Webtoon K-Drama

South Korean actor Park Ji-hoon is onto his next on-screen character with Fantasy Sonata. The actor made headlines thanks to his outstanding role in the K-drama Weak Hero Class 1. He astounded fans as he brought to life the webtoon character Si-eun to utter perfection in the bullying K-drama. Fans hope Park will do it again, as he is reported to star as the lead in Fantasy Sonata.

Park Ji-hoon in talks for webtoon K-drama ‘Fantasy Sonata.’ | via Wavve

Park Ji-hoon will play a double persona role for ‘Fantasy Sonata’

Fans have had their eye on Park and his next K-drama role. The actor and singer were reportedly offered the leading male role for Fantasy Sonata. Based on a webtoon of the same name by Ban Ji-woon, the storyline takes place in a historical time period. The fun twist to the K-drama is Park’s character if he chooses to take on the K-drama.

According to a Naver article, Fantasy Sonata “is a fantasy historical drama romance that crosses between a man with two opposite personalities and a woman who loves him, fresh love and fierce obsession.” Park would star as both Sa Jo-hyeon and Ak-hee. One man falls deeply in love and finds a reason to live, while the other has a different idea of love. He believes jealousy and obsession are the meaning of true love.

Fantasy Sonata is reported to be directed by Lee Jung-sub. K-drama fans will recall a few of his well-known works. In 2014, he directed the hit crime drama, Healer, starring The Sound of Magic star Lee Jang-wook, Park Min-young, and Yoo Ji-tae. Director Lee worked with Park again in Queen for Seven Days. His most recent work is the 2021 romance K-drama Dali and the Cocky Prince.

‘Fantasy Sonata’ webtoon has the female lead seek revenge as an assassin

Like most webtoon K-dramas, fans can get an idea of what is in store thanks to the published storyline. According to KPop Mag, fans are in for a riveting K-drama if Park decides to star in Fantasy Sonata. The double male lead character will cause turmoil as Jo-hyeon was once known for his morals and intelligence. But when he ascended the throne, his once clear head became scrambled as darkness took over.

Yeon Wol and Jo-hyeon from webtoon ‘Fantasy Sonata.’ | Maroo Entertainment

Fans will see Park possibly portray a character who often battles each other for control. Regarding the female lead of Fantasy Sonata, fans are in for a complex story of an independent woman. The actor playing the role of Yeon Wol is rumored to be Hong Ye-ji. The female character is an assassin wanting to seek justice for the death of her family. To do it, she approached the king, with who she had a mysterious connection.

She wakes up the next day with no memories and discovers she has become the king’s concubine. Along the way, she begins to fall in love. But the more volatile personality has a dangerous obsession with her.

Park Ji-hoon has a busy work schedule besides ‘Fantasy Sonata’

Fans are eager to see Park take up the leading role for Fantasy Sonata. He has proven himself worthy as he has starred in webtoon K-dramas before. While Cha Eun-woo is quickly becoming the webtoon K-drama prince, Park may give him a run for his money. In 2021, he starred in At a Distance, Spring Is Green, named after the popular webtoon.

Park’s recent claim to fame was the webtoon K-drama Weak Hero Class 1. Fans were blown away by his ability to show a range of heartbreaking emotions as Si-eun. The storyline told the reality of the vicious bullying cycle teen students face. Based on the cliffhanger for Weak Hero Class 1, fans speculate Park will return to the role for a Season 2.

According to Soompi, Park is also in talks to star in the K-drama Bastard. Also based on a webtoon, Park would star as Seon Woo-jin. His father has killed people all his life, but Woo-jin goes against him when he goes after a new female transfer student. Soompi also reported that Park would make his movie debut about a mother and son duo in Audrey.