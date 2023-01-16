‘Weak Hero Class 1’ Star Park Ji-hoon Will Reportedly Star in Webtoon Thriller ‘Bastard’

After the immense success of Weak Hero Class 1, actor Park Ji-hoon is reported to lead another webtoon K-drama, Bastard. The actor and idol recently played the leading role of Yeon Si-eun in the 2022 action thriller telling the story of the vicious cycle of bullying. Park’s portrayal of the webtoon character was impeccable, and he is in talks to lead the webtoon thriller Bastard, about a young teen and his murderous father.

‘Weak Hero Class 1’ actor Park Ji-hoon reported to star in ‘Bastard’ | via Wavve

Park Ji-hoon continues his success by starring in webtoon K-dramas

Like idol-turned-actor Cha Eun-woo, Park also makes a name for himself in webtoon K-dramas. In 2020, he starred in Love Revolution, a teen romance K-drama based on the webtoon of the same name. Park’s fame skyrocketed when he portrayed Yeo Jun in the 2021 K-drama At a Distance, Spring Is Green. To fit his webtoon character, Park died his hair a strikingly vibrant white-blonde color. The K-drama had the actor reeving immense praise before his impressive role in Weak Hero Class 1.

The 2022 action thriller K-drama has gained global success thanks to its riveting and heartbreaking story of the bullying cycle in Korean high schools. Based on the webtoon of the same name, Park played the title character of Si-eun. The K-drama brought to life the webtoon’s first season, where the reserved and quiet Si-eun becomes fed up with his class bullies.

Si-eun fights back and begins a domino effect of bullying on all fronts that only escalates. Along the way, he develops his first friendships. But the darkness of bullying, social hierarchy, and self-esteem take hold of one of his friends for the worst. Weak Hero Class 1 finale had fans itching for more as it is only the beginning of the continuing webtoon.

K-drama fans applauded Park’s portrayal of the leading character to perfection. Now Park Ji-hoon is reported to continue his webtoon-winning K-drama streak with Bastard.

Park Ji-hoon is in talks to star as Woo-jin in the webtoon K-drama ‘Bastard’

According to Soompi, Park Ji-hoon is a favorite to lead the webtoon K-drama Bastard. It does not come as a surprise, thanks to his recent role in Weak Hero Class 1. Fans are already excited to see the actor play the webtoon character. But according to Park’s agency, Bastard is “one of the projects that he has received an offer for.”

Bastard is an original webtoon created by Carnby Kim and Youngchan Hwan. On WEBTOON, the storyline synopsis simply reads, “There is a serial killer in my house!” Bastard tells the story of a teenager named Seon Woo-jin. He lives alone with his father but hides a terrible secret. His father is a psychopath and has spent his life getting away with heinous murder.

Knowing his secret is a burden, especially when Woo-jin learns who his father’s next target is. Yoon Gyeon is a transfer student, and Woo-jin vows to protect her when she catches his father’s eye as his next victim. Looking at the original webtoon, Park fits the bill to play the leading male role. Woo-jin’s features include a piercing gaze out of one eye as his hair covers his other eye. There is a looming darkness over him, likely from fear of knowing his father’s secret.

Based on Park’s acting abilities in Weak Hero Class 1, he is more than capable of bringing another dark and heavy storyline to life. Alongside Park, Bastard still needs to find is leading female character who will play Yoon Gyeon and Woo-jin’s father.

Roh Yoon-seo was initially reported to star in ‘Bastard’

When news first hit of Park Ji-hoon’s possible new role in Bastard, his female co-star was also reported. According to a few articles, 20th Century Girl, Our Blues and Crash Course in Romance actor Roh Yoon-seo was reportedly in talks to play the role of Yoon Gyeon. According to a Naver article, it is no longer true.

Her agency reported, “Roh Yoon-seo received an offer to appear in the drama Bastard, but decided [final] not to appear.”

The 22-year-old actor is well known for her youthful appearance and ability to play teen characters in K-dramas. In both Netflix’s Our Blues and Crash Course in Romance, she played a high school teenager trying to figure out her life. Fans will have to wait and see who will be in talks to star as the female lead for Bastard and the final announcement of Park in the leading role.