‘Fixer to Fabulous’: Dave and Jenny Marrs Worked in the Same Corporate Office Before Becoming HGTV Stars

Fixer to Fabulous stars Dave and Jenny Marrs have been restoring houses for years, but they first met while working together at a corporate job. Here’s what the couple did before launching their HGTV renovation show.

Dave and Jenny Marrs | Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Better Homes & Gardens

‘Fixer to Fabulous’ stars Dave and Jenny Marrs help clients create their dream homes in Bentonville, Arkansas

Dave and Jenny Marrs use their restoration and design skills to renovate historic houses in their hometown of Bentonville, Arkansas. The Fixer to Fabulous stars’ combined talents make them a dream team – Dave is “an expert craftsman, builder, general contractor and all-around handyman,” while Jenny “specializes in designing spaces that are welcoming and inviting” (per HGTV).

They have been married for 17 years and share five children: Nathan, Ben, Sylvie, Charlotte, and Luke. How does the couple juggle marriage, family, and their growing business?

“This past year has been really busy with the season and then the products and launching all those projects,” Jenny told TV Insider in November 2022. “Just the fact the kids are getting older and all of them except the three-year-old is in sports. It’s all business, but we try to be intentional about our time and make sure to carve out time to shut it all down.”

Dave and Jenny Marrs worked together in a corporate office before hosting ‘Fixer to Fabulous’

Jenny and Dave Marrs have been working together for years on Fixer to Fabulous, which launched in 2019. But before starring in the HGTV show, the couple first met in 2002 while working in the same corporate office (per Better Homes & Gardens).

They got married three years later, and Jenny agreed to leave her home state of Florida and move to Arkansas, where Dave hoped to find success in construction. He started the company Marrs Developing, and Jenny joined the team in 2012.

They collaborated for several years and made a name for themselves in the building and design industry before HGTV offered them their own show.

The couple worked various jobs before launching their HGTV show

Dave and Jenny Marrs’ backgrounds helped prepare them for their renovation careers. Dave grew up in Colorado, where his father was a builder, and he had been around the business his entire life. In 2004, he started working in Arkansas as a general contractor.

Jenny studied public relations and advertising in college, and has worked in sales and marketing. “I’ve been creative all my life,” she told AY Magazine in 2014. “Dave started this building business when we moved here, and I started helping him along the way. I was also working in the vendor world. We were broke, and I had a real job. He was just starting, so I was the ‘sugar mama.’ After eight years, I left my job and joined him full-time in 2012.”