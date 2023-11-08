The network devoted to all things food serves up a myriad of programming to usher in the festive season.

It’s the time of year when Food Network rolls out its holiday shows and specials. With so many different types of programming, there’s something for every kind of viewer. Here is the complete list of what to watch to get you into the holiday spirit on Food Network.

The Big Bake

A group of talented bakers participate in a Christmas-themed competition hosted by Brad Smith. Ron Ben-Israel, Eddie Jackson, and Danni Rose host. Together, they will choose the contestant demonstrating the most holiday-baking magic with their Christmas cakes and treats.

The Big Bake airs Mondays at 11 p.m. EST. It concludes on November 27.

‘Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown’

‘Beat Bobby Flay’ stars Bobby Flay and airs on the Food Network | Food Network

Chef Bobby Flay challenges some of his most talented celebrity chef pals to the ultimate holiday throwdown. Over seven weeks, viewers will watch these gifted chefs come together for holiday-themed culinary competitions and the chance to Beat Bobby Flay.

In each supersized episode, three chefs must bring their A-game and battle it out over two festive rounds to get to Bobby. The winner then moves on to battle Bobby, but this time, it’s a team effort, and Bobby and the winning contender each pick an eliminated chef as their teammate and sous chef.

Chefs competing will include Sunny Anderson, Scott Conant, Darnell Ferguson, Duff Goldman, Alex Guarnaschelli, Eddie Jackson, and Michael Symon.

The series airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST until November 28.

‘Chopped: Julia Child’s Kitchen’

‘Chopped: Julia Child’s Kitchen’ pays homage to the celebrity chef on the Food Network | Food Network

The fun Food Network series Chopped has changed its theme, at least for the holiday season. In this new incarnation, 16 chefs well-versed in all things Julia Child are ready to put their expertise to the test.

Each episode of Chopped: Julia Child’s Kitchen will feature baskets inspired by Julia Child’s recipes, and the winner will move on to the finale for a chance to win a Julia Child-themed trip to France. The chefs will be judged by a rotating panel of judges, including Scott Conant, Susan Feniger, Amanda Freitag, Alex Guarnaschelli, Nilou Motamed, Michael Voltaggio, and actor and author Isabella Rossellini,

Chopped: Julia Child’s Kitchen is a five-part tournament hosted by Ted Allen and premieres Tuesday, November 14th at 8 pm ET/PT on Food Network.

‘Christmas Cookie Challenge’

Christmas Cookie Challenge returns for a new eight-episode season. Each week, hosts Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond and Eddie Jackson challenge four of the best cookie makers in the country to show off their baking and decorating talent.

From Christmas Quilts to Grandfather Clocks made entirely of cookies, bakers must create displays that impress Eddie and Ree. The most successful cookie artist will win a $10,000 grand prize.

Christmas Cookie Challenge airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST.

‘The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Throw Down’

‘Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown’ airs Sundays on Food Network | Food Network

Food Network brings the tradition of The Elf on the Shelf to a holiday competition series, The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown. Santa and his loyal Scout Elves, along with the help of legendary cake master Duff Goldman, will challenge six teams of Sweetmakers in a competition full of surprises.

The teams must create edible showpieces that bring the holiday season to life each week. Only one team will win over judges Kardea Brown and Ashley Holt to earn the ultimate Christmas gift of $25,000 and the title of The Ambassadors of Confectionery Concoctions

The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Throwdown airs for two consecutive Sundays beginning November 19 at 8 p.m. EST.

‘Holiday Baking Championship’

‘Holiday Baking Championship’ airs Mondays on the Food Network | Food Network

The new season of Holiday Baking Championship features a group of bakers displaying their immense baking skills, including in a challenge inspired by holiday-loving chocolatier Wonka. Jesse Palmer hosts and, along with judges Carla Hall, Duff Goldman, and Nancy Fuller, decides which baker wins the title of Holiday Baking Champion to take home the grand prize of $25,000.

Holiday Baking Championship airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST.

Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays

Selena Gomez stars in ‘Selena + Chef’ Thursdays on The Food Network | Food Network

Food Network debuts Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays, a series of four specials featuring entertainer Selena Gomez. She calls in the experts to help amp up her holiday kitchen skills

She has invited all-star chefs Eric Adjepong, Alex Guarnaschelli, Michael Symon, and Claudette Zepeda to bring their favorite dishes and culinary wisdom to her home kitchen. They can coop perfect holiday meals to share with friends and family.

Selena + Chef begins Thursday, November 30, at 8 p.m. EST.

All shows mentioned above air on Food Network. Check your local listing for times applicable to your area.