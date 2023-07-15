'The Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond will never use this specific phrase to describe her husband, Ladd Drummond. Here's what she said on a podcast.

Food Network’s The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond wasn’t always a country girl. While she lives life on an Oklahoma ranch now, she thanks her husband, Ladd Drummond, for the country life she now leads. Recently, Ree spoke on a podcast about life, her kids, and marriage to Ladd — and she explained how she hates when people reference their husbands as their “best friends.” Here’s what she said.

‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond absolutely hates when anyone calls their husband their ‘best friend’

The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond adores her husband, Ladd Drummond. But she won’t call him her best friend. While speaking on the I’ve Had It podcast, Drummond explained that she hates when women say they married their “best friend.”

“I’ve been blogging for years,” Drummond began. “I started blogging in 2006 and I always did have a very positive way of talking about Ladd. But it was more like I was kind of posting pictures of his butt wearing Wranglers. He’s a cowboy, you know, chaps and Wranglers. So, I’ve always kind of spoken glowingly about Ladd. … But lately, and part of this is just being old and bitter, and you know, I’m in the twilight of my life. The phrase that gets me — and I love every one of you who’s ever used this phrase. But I tell my daughters, ‘You are not to use this phrase about your husbands.'”

So, what’s the phrase? According to Ree, it’s: “10 years ago, I married my best friend. Or, ’25 years ago, I married my best friend,’ with a wedding photo.'”

Ree then explained that while Ladd is her “guy” whom she hangs out with more than anyone, she doesn’t think of him as a friend. “Considering him my best friend is tricky,” she added.

How did Ree Drummond meet her husband, Ladd Drummond?

While The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond doesn’t consider her husband, Ladd Drummond, her “best friend,” they’re still incredibly close. And he was able to sweep Ree off her feet before she moved to Chicago.

So, how did Ree and Ladd meet? Ree moved back to her hometown of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, for a brief moment after first moving to Los Angeles. She had plans to head to Chicago, as she didn’t want to stay in her small town. While home and at a local dive bar, she struck up a conversation with a handsome cowboy — Ladd.

Ree didn’t hear from Ladd for four months after their initial meeting. She planned her move to Chicago and was shocked when he called. Ladd took Ree on a date and kissed her on her parents’ porch. While it didn’t seem like they could make their marriage work, as Ladd was a cowboy and Ree had plans for city life, Ree compromised for the love of her life. They now live in a sprawling estate in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

She shared her secrets for a happy marriage

‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond | Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Hearst

The Pioneer Woman has secrets to a happy marriage. Ree Drummond posted a photo to Instagram of her with her husband, Ladd Drummond, in February 2022. Within the caption, she explained how she keeps the spark alive.

“Never mind my crooked sunglasses, I just wanted to share a photo with Ladd from last summer and also use this opportunity to share three of my secrets to a happy marriage: 1. Listen to each other. 2. Touch feet in bed right before you go to sleep, even if you’re mad. 3. Never, ever ski together. Well, it’s a start, anyway!” she wrote.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.