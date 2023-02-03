Former ‘Bachelor’ Star Ben Higgins Describes His Recent Run-Ins With Ex-Fiancée Lauren Lane’s Husband and Dad: ‘We’re All Adults’

Ben Higgins found love with Lauren (Bushnell) Lane when he was The Bachelor during Season 20 of the hit ABC reality series. Their engagement only lasted one year.

Higgins first appeared as a contestant on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette. He was eliminated as second runner-up after the fantasy suites. It wasn’t a total loss for Higgins because he was crowned the next bachelor.

The Bachelor ran into some problems when he told both Bushnell and JoJo Fletcher that he was in love with them. He proposed to Bushnell, and Fletcher became the next Bachelorette.

Soon after, the two chronicled their life as an engaged couple on their own reality show, Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? The show only lasted one season because they ended their relationship.

Ben Higgins and Chris Lane recently ran into each other at a charity golf event

Ben Higgins details run-in with ex-fiancée Lauren Bushnell's husband, Chris Lane https://t.co/qQK6UQELyW pic.twitter.com/3jrb7io92A — Page Six (@PageSix) January 28, 2023

The former couple each found their happily ever after with other people. Higgins tied the knot with Jessica Clarke. His ex, Lauren, is married to country music singer Chris Lane. The couple has two children together.

Recently, Higgins and Lane just happened to compete in the same charity golf tournament.

On the first night of the event, the two found themselves sitting just a few seats away from each other at a bar. “I walked up, and I said, ‘Hey, Chris, good to see you,’” the former Bachelor told Chris Harrison on The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever. He added that it was “nothing but great” and “nice to talk to him”.

He also ran into Lauren’s dad, who was almost his father-in-law. “Lauren’s dad and I were able to catch up,” Higgins said. “He actually said hi to me … which felt really good.”

“No matter what, we’re all adults. So I wasn’t worried about the outcome or how we’d handle it,” Higgins explained.

Ben Higgins had an awkward interaction with a caddy

Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams shared another incident at the bar. He, Higgins, and Harrison were eating dinner with a caddy from the event. The caddy had never heard of country star Chris Lane, so he looked him up.

“He finds a picture and he goes, ‘Look, his wife’s pretty freaking hot. Look at her!’ Adams explained. The three Bachelor Nation alums pointed out that Higgins was once engaged to Mrs. Lane, but the caddy kept talking.

“He was going on and on about how hot Lauren was to Ben and Wells and I,” Harrison added. “I finally just said, ‘Buddy, you gotta stop talking. You gotta shut up.’”

Higgins finished the story, “Finally when he finds out she’s my ex, to heal it, he finds a picture of my wife and he goes, ‘Well she’s really hot too!’ I’m like, ‘Dude, stop!'” That was definitely an awkward dinner.

Ben Higgins is married to Jessica Clarke

The ex-Bachelor met Clarke when he slid into her DMs in 2018. Higgins shared that as he was scrolling through Instagram pictures, he came across a picture of his future wife and screenshotted it.

Ben Higgins with his now-wife Jessica Clarke in 2019 | David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The couple dated quietly for a while and went public in 2018. “I’ve been selfishly keeping this girl to myself for too long! Hey friends meet @jessclarke_!” Higgins wrote on Instagram. “I successfully slid into her Dm’s a few months ago. I took a risk and I am glad I did. She is someone special, and I look forward to where life is going to take us. Stay tuned for the journey.”

He popped the question in 2020. The duo revealed that they were waiting to have sex until after they were married. They tied the knot in November 2021 with many faces from Bachelor Nation in attendance. The happy couple live in Colorado with their dog Waylon.