‘The Bachelor’: Who Is the Tallest Bachelor of All Time?

Zach Shallcross received plenty of comments about his height during night one of The Bachelor, but he isn’t the only leading man who is a tall drink of water. The ABC series has had quite a few tall Bachelors over the years. Here’s who tops the charts and how Zach measures up.

Zach Shallcross | Nino Muñoz/ABC via Getty Images

How tall is the 2023 Bachelor, Zach Shallcross?

Zach Shallcross recently began his journey to find love on The Bachelor Season 27. During night one, Zach met 30 beautiful women, and plenty of them commented on his height. So is Zach the tallest Bachelor of all time? Not quite. Standing at 6’4, Zach is just below the three tallest Bachelors of all time.

He ties in with Ben Higgins, the lead for The Bachelor Season 11, who also stands at 6’4. Ben ended his season engaged to Lauren Bushnell, but they broke up in 2017. He is currently married to Jessica Clarke, who he later connected with on Instagram.

Who is the tallest Bachelor of all time?

Three former Bachelors tie for the title of tallest Bachelor of all time. Matt Grant was the lead for The Bachelor Season 12 and stands at 6’5. Grant was the first British Bachelor. He searched for love among his 25 contestants and ended up proposing to Shayne Lamas at the end of the season.

Shayne and Grant, however, broke up several months later. Grant later married his girlfriend, Rebecca Moring, in 2017. “She had [on] what appeared to be a vintage dress, a really classic, beautiful dress. She just looked mesmerizing,” Grant gushed of his bride to US Weekly.

The Bachelor Season 25 lead, Matt James, also stands at 6’5. A real estate broker and charity founder from Raleigh, North Carolina, James was also the show’s first Black Bachelor. James’ ended his season by choosing to pursue Rachel Kirkconnell.

The pair broke up after Rachel’s racially insensitive past came to light but are reportedly back together. James is a full foot taller than the 5’5 Rachel.

Finally, The Bachelor Season 27 lead, Clayton Echard, also stands at 6’5. Clayton had a disastrous season with plenty of drama after he told three women he was in love with them. He ended his season with Susie Evans, a 5’8 wedding videographer, but the pair broke up months later.

Who is the shortest Bachelor of all time?

Bachelor Nation has probably noticed that the Bachelor is often pretty tall. In fact, The Ringer points out that 100 percent of Bachelors have been “above average height, which is 5-foot-9.5 in the United States.” The shortest man to be the Bachelor is Jake Pavelka, who stands at 5’10. Juan Pablo Galavis is the second shortest at 5’11.

The outlet also states that Jake and Juan Pablo are two of the most hated Bachelors of all time, which probably won’t encourage ABC to choose more leads under 6’0 any time soon.

The Bachelor Season 27 premieres on Jan. 23, 2023, on ABC.