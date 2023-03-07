Former ‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Now Requires Fans to Pay to Learn About Her Drama With Ex-Husband Jim Edmonds

Meghan King was a great source of drama during her entire run on The Real Housewives of Orange County before her abrupt exit after the 2017 season. She departed the show for personal reasons — or so she said at the time — leaving fans wanting more. Since then, her fraught personal life has continued to be an object of social media fascination for RHOOC fans.

Throughout her run on the show, she was married to former MLB center fielder Jim Edmonds. Their marriage went bust in 2019, not long after her exit from the reality TV space. The ensuing drama keeps her fans engaged across King’s social media profiles. But is the Real Housewives alum taking it too far by trying to monetize her real-life drama outside the bounds of a reality TV show?

Meghan King’s divorce from Jim Edmonds played out on social media

King first emerged on the reality TV scene in a 2013 episode of Resale Royalty, a series about a resale shop in St. Louis that lasted one season. Then, alongside her husband-to-be Edmonds, she starred in the 2014 season of Say Yes to the Dress. King’s impression on Bravo producers earned her a permanent cast member spot on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

She and her ex-ballplayer ex-husband quickly became some of the biggest attention-grabbing characters on the long-running reality series. Edmonds already had four children who King stepmothered, splitting time between St. Louis and Newport Beach. They had three children of their own via in vitro fertilization during and after their Real Housewives run.

Their lives were the perfect match for the drama the show thrives on. This made King’s decision to leave the show after 2017 seem odd. She was pregnant with twins at the time, and it was rumored that she tried to leverage her situation with the producers to sign a much more lucrative contract to return.

Not long after those 2018 contract negotiations were rumored to fail, King’s Instagram account started to take on a sad tone. She felt distant from her husband and increasingly implied that their marriage was about to end.

Meghan King is trying to monetize the drama with her ex-husband

The friction between King and Edwards, including infidelity issues, might be the raw material of an addictive reality TV show. But it was not the stuff of a strong marriage.

The retired St. Louis Cardinals star became openly disgruntled with his family life displayed in the public eye. He blamed this for fissures between him and King. However, the former Real Housewives cast member had a more pointed reason: she claims Edwards had an affair while she was pregnant with twins.

Their social media sparring erupted into a full-on traditional media war in 2020. King revealed the couple had threesomes while they were married, and she wasn’t keen on the idea at the time. Edwards fired back in his own interviews and posts, claiming the whole thing was his ex-wife’s idea.

This type of back-and-forth situation has continued to the present day. Most recently, fans on the Real Housewives Reddit forum have become fed up with the situation. King has started posting vague assertions of parenting issues with her ex-husband. But to receive any concrete information on what she’s talking about — regarding a serious, real-life situation — she asks her followers to subscribe to her Instagram.

“Oh Meghan King Edwards, it most certainly is about the money,” one user wrote. “I find it unbelievable that anyone cares that much to subscribe to… what? lol. No thanks.”

Meghan King has a history of difficult relationships

King has a history of difficult relationships, which have played out publicly for the most part. She had a short-lived 2011 marriage to lawyer Brad McDill in 2011. King blames that on diving into the relationship far too early and thinks they shouldn’t have gotten married in the first place.

She med Edmonds the next year. Their five-year marriage clearly did not go well. Sadly, it looks to be developing into an acrimonious post-divorce period that outlasts the marriage itself. Their three young children together are, unfortunately, stuck in the middle of all this friction.

Most recently, the former Real Housewives star was quietly married to Cuffe Biden Owens for several months. Owens is the nephew of President Joe Biden, which may explain why the open-book reality star decided to keep this relationship mostly private. After the fact, she opened up to say that the end of the short-lived relationship was “profoundly devastating.”