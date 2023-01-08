‘Friends’ Fan Prince Harry ‘Gobbled’ Chocolate Mushrooms at Courteney Cox’s House Party

According to reports from excerpts, Prince Harry dishes on a range of experiences in his upcoming memoir, Spare. One topic he touches on is some of his drug use, alleging he “gobbled” chocolate mushrooms at a house party hosted by a Friends star, also his crush, Courteney Cox.

Prince Harry said he was ‘amused’ by the idea of staying at Courteney Cox’s house

According to CBS Mornings, Spare was prematurely released ahead of the scheduled date in Spain, allowing some news outlets access to translated excerpts. It’s due to hit shelves on January 10.

Us Weekly reported that Harry shares a story about ending up at Cox’s house unexpectedly during a visit to Los Angeles in his memoir. The returning Scream star was “traveling, on a job, and didn’t mind if we crashed at her place,” he writes. He notes he thought the “idea of crashing at Monica’s was highly appealing [and] amusing” as a fan of Friends.

Harry also reveals having a crush on Cox then and wondering if there was “enough tequila in California” to brew the bravery to tell her that.

Prince Harry reveals he ate mushroom chocolates at Courteney Cox’s house party

Royal Correspondent Peter Hunt explains which of Prince Harry's revelations are most damaging to the Royal Family.@NickFerrariLBC | @_PeterHunt pic.twitter.com/Fjn9abrjvz — LBC (@LBC) January 6, 2023

In Spare, Harry also discloses that while he was at Cox’s party, he spotted “a huge box of black diamond mushroom chocolates,” which he determined were “for everybody” (Us Weekly).

“My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with tequila,” he shares. He recalls how he had a “delightful trip,” which left him amused over a trash can. “I stepped on the pedal, and the head opened its mouth,” he writes. “A huge open grin. I laughed.”

The Duke of Sussex further details his drug use in Spare, confessing to using cocaine and cannabis at times. He notes he tried drugs to help cope with the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

“Of course … I had been doing cocaine around this time,” he adds of the period around Cox’s party. “At someone’s country house, during a shooting weekend, I’d been offered a line, and I’d done a few more since.”

However, he says, “It wasn’t much fun, and it didn’t make me particularly happy, as it seemed to make everyone around me, but it did make me feel different, and that was the main goal.”

Prince Harry thinks Princess Diana would be ‘sad’ about his rift with Prince William

Harry might attribute his sometimes taking drugs to coping with Diana’s death. But he also admits she might be “sad” about the current state of affairs between her sons.

In a clip from Harry’s upcoming interview with Michael Strahan for Good Morning America, he talks about his mother and how he thinks she would feel about his estrangement from Prince William. “I think she would be sad,” he confesses (Entertainment Tonight).

However, he adds, “I think she’d be looking at it long-term to know that there are certain things we need to go through to be able to heal the relationship.”

Furthermore, despite his estrangement from other royals, Harry claims that he’s felt the presence of Diana more in the last two years than ever before.

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.