The former co-stars, who worked together for a decade, can't seem to agree on whether or not they know each other in a spot for Uber Eats

Friends star Jennifer Aniston appears to forget her co-star of 10 years, David Schwimmer, in a hilarious new Super Bowl ad. The clip features the ex-co-stars in an advertisement for Uber Eats, but Aniston needs help to place where they’ve met before.

Former ‘Friends’ star Jennifer Aniston asks David Schwimmer ‘Have we met?’

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are just one set of stars in a new Uber Eats ad. The television spot will air during the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

The former Friends co-stars reconnect on a Hollywood backlot in the spot. It reminds viewers to use the food delivery service in the absent-minded spot.

Aniston is seen with an assistant handing Aniston her Uber Eats delivery. She says, “I didn’t know you could get all this stuff on Uber Eats. I gotta remember that.”

The actor replies, “Well, you know what they say. In order to remember something, you have to forget something else. Make a little room.”

Schwimmer sees Aniston and calls out, “Jen! Hey!” Her answer? “Have we met?”

Jennifer Aniston just can’t place David Schwimmer’s face

As the Super Bowl commercial continues, Aniston can’t place David Schwimmer’s face. He continues to prod his former Friends co-star of their time together playing Ross Gellar and Rachel Green on the hit NBC series.

Aniston tells Schwimmer, “Give me a hint. He responds, “Well, we worked together for 10 years.”

As Aniston pretends to remember Schwimmer, he says, “You still don’t know, do you?” She walks away, saying, “Like I’d forget 10 years of my life.” Her response causes Schwimmer to state, “I hate this town.”

What other stars are featured in the hilarious Uber Eats commercial?

David and Victoria Beckham photographed together in 2023, also appear in the new Uber Eats ad | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Other than Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, the spot features many other stars of the sports and entertainment world. They also share their forgetful moments.

The spot features David and Victoria Beckham. David looks toward his wife, Victoria, and asks, “Remember when you used to be a pepper lady?” She responds, “Wasn’t it the Cinnamon sisters?” in a riff on her role as Posh Spice in The Spice Girls.

In the clip, country music superstar Jellyroll looks in the mirror, asking, “Did someone doodle on my face?” He later yells about his face tattoos, “It’s not coming off.”

Other actors forget common ingredients and their clothing in other clips incorporated into the Aniston and Schwimmer-led commercial. The bit debuts during the match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Super Bowl LVIII airs on Sunday, Feb. 11, on CBS. The game begins at 6:30 p.m. EST.