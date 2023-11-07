Friends of 'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston are 'worried' about her since the death of her beloved co-star.

Matthew Perry‘s death has reportedly profoundly affected all of his Friends co-stars. However, a source says Jennifer Aniston has been “knocked off her feet” by her longtime friend’s passing. Here are the details.

A source says Jennifer Aniston’s friends are ‘worried’ about her

Page Six reports a well-placed industry source claims Jennifer Aniston has taken co-star Matthew Perry‘s death very hard. They say those close to Aniston are “worried” about her.

“Out of the remaining five, Jen and Courteney [Cox] are reeling the most. But Jen is probably the one who is struggling most acutely,” said the source to Page Six.

“It’s a second massive loss in less than a year, with the first anniversary of her dad’s death just around the corner. She still hasn’t fully regained her footing, and now this has just completely knocked her off her feet.”

This is Aniston’s second significant loss in one year. Her father, actor John Aniston, died in November 2022.

“She is trying to regroup and recover, But it’s been a completely devastating blow,” the source added.

In 2004, Jennifer Aniston broke down at the prospect of losing Matthew Perry

Jennifer Aniston was interviewed by Diane Sawyer in 2004. There, she discussed Matthew Perry and cried after Sawyer asked what her former Friends co-star didn’t know about himself and needed to hear.

“That he’s alright,” Aniston answered. She subsequently discussed how Perry battled both drugs and alcohol throughout the series’ run.

“He struggled, and we didn’t know. We weren’t equipped to deal with it. Nobody had ever dealt with that.”

She continued, “And the idea of ever losing him…” Following, she began to cry. “He’s having a road, but he’s alright.”

Perry discussed his struggles in his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing in October 2022. He claimed his castmates were like penguins in how they protected him during that period.

“They were understanding, and they were patient,” he said. “It’s like penguins.”

He explained, “In nature, when one is sick or very injured, the other penguins surround it and prop it up and walk around until that penguin can walk on its own. And that’s kind of what the cast did for me.”

Jennifer Aniston and her ‘Friends’ co-stars attended Matthew Perry’s funeral

The cast of NBC’s ‘Friends’ includes Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston | Getty Images

Matthew Perry was laid to rest less than one week after his untimely death. His final resting place is Forest Lawn Memorial Park in California.

Jennifer Aniston and her Friends co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer attended their friend’s funeral. Also in attendance were Perry’s family and friends.

Perry’s official cause of death has not yet been released. However, the LA County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed an autopsy was completed, per People.

Matthew Perry died on Oct. 28, 2023. He was 54.