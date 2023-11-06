The 'Friends' star was interred in a cemetery where many of the world's most well-known entertainers have been laid to rest.

Friends star Matthew Perry was laid to rest during a ceremony attended by family, his costars, and close pals. The actor died on Oct. 28 at his Los Angeles home. He is interred alongside a galaxy of Hollywood stars at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Here’s what we know about the ceremony and the celebrity-packed final resting place of the beloved actor.

Matthew Perry’s funeral occurred on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023

Entertainment Tonight reported that Matthew Perry’s funeral occurred less than a week after the Friends star was found unresponsive at his LA home. He was 54.

Perry was laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The cemetery is located in the near vicinity of the Warner Bros. Studios lot where the actor filmed Friends from 1994 through 2004.

The ceremony was held Friday afternoon per ET. It was attended by Perry’s parents, family, and friends, including his former cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer.

While a cause of death has not yet been released, the LA County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed an autopsy was completed, per People. However, the cause of death is “deferred” since it’s “pending additional investigation.”

What other Hollywood stars are buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park?

Matthew Perry is buried at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in LA. But, according to Smithsonian Magazine, there are six Forest Lawn Memorial Parks located in Southern California: Glendale, Hollywood Hills, Long Beach, Cypress, Covina, and Cathedral City.

The list of celebrities buried at the many locations is extensive. These include famous faces from every part of the entertainment industry.

These include musicians Michael Jackson and Liberace. Actors Elizabeth Taylor, Brittany Murphy, Lucille Ball, James Stewart, Clark Gable, Bette Davis, Jean Harlow, Humphrey Bogart, and Stan Laurel are also buried there, as well as Walt Disney.

Also interred in Forest Lawn Memorial Park are actors Robert Young, McLean Stevenson, Ricky Nelson, Lauren Bacall, Sam Cooke, Alan Ladd, Red Skelton, and Spencer Tracy. Entertainers Sammy Davis Jr., Bob Barker, and Andy Gibb also rest there.

Before Matthew Perry’s funeral, a foundation which bears his name was announced

‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry now has a foundation that bears his name | Michael Schwartz/WireImage

On Friday before the funeral, the establishment of the Matthew Perry Foundation was announced. Sponsored and maintained by the National Philanthropic Trust, the organization will work to help those who struggle with addiction.

The charity is already functioning and accepting donations. It will be “guided by [Perry’s] own words and experiences and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible.”

“In the spirit of Matthew Perry’s enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction, we embark on a journey to honor his legacy by establishing the Matthew Perry Foundation, guided by his own words and experiences and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible,” a statement from the foundation read.

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.