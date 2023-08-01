A new iteration of the Full House series was a brewing possibility when actor Bob Saget suddenly died in 2022. Jodie Sweetin, who played Stephanie Tanner, said despite the loss, the cast could reunite someday in some capacity.

“I don’t know that we’re done with the Full / Fuller legacy,” Sweetin said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

“But I do think it’s going to have to be some time from now after Bob,” she said. “I think that would be a big loss. I think, obviously it’s something that would, could be dealt with at some point.”

“But I do think that definitely is a big hole in all of our hearts right now, so we’ll see,” she added. “We always joke that we’re up for a Golden Girls-type version of Kimmy and Steph and DJ living somewhere in Miami wearing Mumus on the Lanai.”

The Olsen twins aren’t likely to sign on to the ‘Full House’ spin-off – but that’s OK, Jodie Sweetin says

But she doesn’t envision the return of Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen. “They had moved on into the fashion world,” she said. “They were so young when they did this show and when it ended, I think people forget that they were only 8 years old when it ended. Like how much of your life do you remember before eight?

Bob Saget, Mary Kate/ Ashley Olsen, Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron, Dave Coulier, John Stamos| Bob D’Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

“And how much of it is what you wanna do now necessarily? So I think people really expected something of them that they’ve moved on,” Sweetin continued. “Their interests are in a completely different realm. And they’ve been so incredibly successful and I understand being like, that’s not what I do. I’m not an actor and do something that isn’t in your comfort zone.”

“But, yeah, I mean, they were nine months old when they started. They were babies,” she said. “So I think people expected there to be hard feelings and it wasn’t like that at all. I was like, yeah, they’re adults and they’ve moved on with their lives. That’s OK.”

She’s truly felt the loss of Bob Saget since his death

Sweetin said Saget’s death brought the cast together and she misses so many things about him. “Oh, man. There are still moments that I just think that I’m gonna see him if the cast gets together,” she said. “Or we’re somewhere, I’ll see someone, tall, dark hair and I’m oh … It’s that thing when someone passes where just the places that you expect to see them and you don’t feel a little hollow.”

“But, I am so grateful that the Full House family was together and we were able to all come together, Mary Kate and Ashley and Dave and John and Lori and Candace and Andrea and I,” she recalled.

“I mean, we were all able to come together and support each other through this,” she added. “And he was a wonderful, wonderful human being. And I will forever miss him in text threads where he and I used to just take a joke way too far and everyone else would had moved on, but Bob and I were still trying to outdo each other. I mean, just those moments, of those little things that you miss and, and he gave really great hugs. So I’ll miss those too.”