Bob Saget’s Daughter Says She’s ‘Not a Victim’ Nearly 1 Year After the ‘Full House’ Star’s Death

Bob Saget continues to touch his family, friends, and fans nearly a year after the beloved Full House star. His daughter, Lara Saget, recently shared a message about “love and gratitude” in the year following the comedian’s death.

Bob Saget and Lara Saget | Shawn Ehlers/Getty Images

‘Full House’ star Bob Saget died in January 2022

On Jan. 9, 2022, comedian and actor Bob Saget was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida. The 65-year-old was on a stand-up comedy tour and had just performed a two-hour set. His cause of death was determined to be accidental head trauma, likely from slipping and falling in his hotel room.

A month after Saget’s death, his family, including his wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters, filed a lawsuit to block the District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office and Orange County Sheriff John Mina from sharing documents related to the Full House star.

In March 2022, CNN reported that Saget’s family was granted a permanent injunction, preventing the release of the comedian’s death investigation records. “The entire Saget family is grateful that the Judge granted their request for an injunction to preserve Bob’s dignity, as well as their privacy rights, especially after suffering this unexpected and tragic loss,” attorney Brian Bieber shared in a statement. “We are pleased this issue has been resolved, and the healing process can continue to move forward. All of the prayers and well wishes continuously extended to the family are beyond appreciated.”

Bob Saget’s daughter says she’s “not a victim” almost 1 year after the ‘Full House’ star’s death

Nearly one year after the death of Bob Saget, his daughter Lara shared a message saying she’s “not a victim.” Lara Saget is the second of Bob Saget’s three daughters. She is a yoga instructor and artist who creates paintings, glasswork, and sculptures.

On Dec. 31, 2022, Lara shared an Instagram photo of herself jumping in the air with a huge smile on her face. “This year has brought forward challenges that I never thought I could face in my wildest dreams,” she wrote in the caption, seemingly addressing her father’s death at the beginning of 2022. “While this ride has been a painful one, I have learned that I can face whatever life throws. I am not a victim.”

She continued with a positive message for her followers. “And the best thing I can do for anyone else is to accept and to live in the loving,” Lara wrote. “And to know that whatever life throws, it is my Responsibility to honor it. And to put love and gratitude above all else. Keep on dancing in the ocean of love that lives on underneath it all. Happy 2023.”

The comedian’s daughter’s friends and family loved her sweet Instagram post

Lara Saget’s followers loved her touching Instagram message nearly a year after the death of Bob Saget. They showed their support in the comments section of her post.

“Amen Lara! You are so inspiring and have helped all of us on this journey. Love you so much. Happy new year!” wrote 43-year-old Kelly Rizzo, who was married to Bob Saget for four years before he died.

On Dec. 29, 2022, the Full House star’s widow opened up on Today about what the past year was like since losing her husband. Rizzo said she stayed close with Saget’s friends and his three daughters from his first marriage, including 33-year-old Lara.

“The three of them are just everything to me because they were everything to him, and so keeping them close really is everything,” Rizzo shared.