As Hollywood grapples with widespread strikes, Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin is counting his blessings. In a surprising revelation, Martin announced that HBO pushed the pause button on his development deals, but he’s far from idle.

Martin finds himself in an enviable position in an industry where many are scrambling for work. With plenty of ongoing projects to occupy his time, the author considers himself ‘lucky.’

George R.R. Martin | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

George R.R. Martin calls himself ‘lucky’ amid contract suspension

During the ongoing Hollywood strikes, Martin has disclosed that HBO has put his development deals on hold. However, the renowned creator of Game of Thrones isn’t wallowing in disappointment.

In a recent post on his official blog, Martin considered himself “lucky” amid the turbulence in Hollywood. While others are hard-pressed for work, his plate remains full despite the suspension of writing for TV shows and movies.

“As for me personally, my overall deal with HBO was suspended on June 1,” Martin wrote. “I still have plenty to do, of course. In that, I am one of the lucky ones.”

Martin also clarified that the strikes are not about established writers, producers, or showrunners, who are mostly unaffected. This includes himself, as the strikes don’t affect his bottom line.

Rather, it’s about the industry newcomers—the budding writers, story editors, aspiring actors with minor roles, and the newcomer working as a staffer. They dream about creating their own show one day, much like Martin did in the ’80s.

This is what the ‘Game of Thrones’ author is doing amid the strikes

Despite the current Hollywood hiatus leaving many actors and writers jobless, Martin has a host of ventures to keep him busy. Among them is a project linked to his Game of Thrones universe.

Martin disclosed in a recent update that he is in discussions with producers for his stage play, The Iron Throne. The play has been a few years in the making, and Martin can hardly contain his enthusiasm about its progress.

“The scripts for that one are coming along well, and it’s got me very excited,” he wrote.

Interestingly, the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strikes primarily affect television and film, but they don’t extend to theater. As such, Martin’s play is moving ahead unhampered by the strikes.

He also teased that they are contemplating launching the show on London’s West End. However, he avoided committing to a specific timeline.

George R.R. Martin has returned to writing ‘Winds of Winter’

When he’s not standing in solidarity with his peers on the strike lines, Martin shared that he’s been devoting his energy to Winds of Winter. This revelation will certainly pique the interest of Game of Thrones fans, who have been waiting over ten years for Martin’s next work.

“And, yes, yes, of course, I’ve been working on WINDS OF WINTER. Almost every day. Writing, rewriting, editing, writing some more. Making steady progress,” he wrote.

Despite his progress, Martin confessed that the pace wasn’t as swift as he’d hoped. Nonetheless, he expressed satisfaction with how the book is shaping up.

Besides, Martin has also been fine-tuning a couple of new additions to his Wild Cards series. Following the recent launch of Pairing Up, he’s now focusing on Sleeper Straddle and House Rules, both set for publication by Bantam.

As for the impact of the ongoing strikes on Martin’s development contracts, HBO has yet to provide an official statement. Before the work stoppage, Martin had been crafting several spinoffs within the Game of Thrones Universe.