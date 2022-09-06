Garry Marshall’s Contract Had a Clause Allowing Him to Cast His Friend Héctor Elizondo in His Movies

Director, producer, and actor Garry Marshall made some of the best Hollywood comedies. His sitcom Happy Days is one of the most successful TV series of the ’70s. The film and television legend, who died in 2016 at age 81, made a lasting impact on the entertainment industry and formed enduring relationships with many actors. One of those celebrity friendships was with Héctor Elizondo. Marshall frequently collaborated with the actor, known for his roles as Dr. Phillip Watters in Chicago Hope and Ed Alzate in The Last Man Standing.

For 34 years, Elizondo appeared in Marshall’s films, including The Princess Diaries and Pretty Woman. The two were so close that Marshall wanted Elizondo to succeed and be part of all his films. To make that happen, the director added a clause in his contract stating his friend would always be guaranteed a role in his projects.

Garry Marshall and Héctor Elizondo enjoyed a longtime friendship

Garry Marshall and Héctor Elizondo on April 25, 2016, three months before Marshall’s death | Mat Hayward/Getty Images

While mourning Marshall’s July 2016 death, Elizondo shared how his friendship formed with the filmmaker. Elizondo explained that Marshall had a funny way of saying things, which probably explains why he made some of the best comedies. The New York Times even called him a “comedy mastermind.”

Elizondo also shared that Marshall had a unique worldview and treated everyone with kindness. For instance, the filmmaker always asked whether actors had eaten when they walked onto the set. He aimed to make everyone feel as comfortable as possible.

Remembering the Movies and TV Shows of Garry Marshall: 1934 to 2016 https://t.co/adTE96o4VO pic.twitter.com/pxdCchS4A4 — IMDb (@IMDb) July 20, 2016

In addition, Elizondo explained how he and Marshall met. The filmmaker saw the actor first. After meeting on a basketball court in 1978, Marshall pitched him the movie Young Doctors in Love. At the time, Elizondo was an up-and-coming stage actor, and Marshall had successfully created several films.

Marshall told Elizondo he was bad at basketball but good at acting and then pitched the movie to him. Apparently, Elizondo had accidentally hit him on the face while playing basketball. At that point, Elizondo didn’t know much about him.

From there, a beautiful friendship blossomed, and the two collaborated on all 18 of Marshall’s films. He made sure to cast his longtime friend in every movie he directed.

Garry Marshall’s contract clause guaranteed roles for Héctor Elizondo

The first thing that comes to mind when I think Gary Marshall is his scene in HOCUS POCUS pic.twitter.com/mGao9Kh62U — ?️‍? Ms. Marya E. Gates? (@oldfilmsflicker) July 20, 2016

Elizondo jokingly said he couldn’t refuse roles from Marshall. Years later, the actor discovered that even if he attempted to turn down a part, it wouldn’t be possible. The director stipulated in his contract that for every film he directed, he should be allowed to cast his friend. Even when nothing was available for Elizondo in Marshall’s films, the director insisted he appear in them.

Adding clauses in contracts is not uncommon in showbiz. While some, like Marshall, chose to do a noble thing, others have added odd and even outrageous clauses to their contracts.

For instance, Queen Latifah guarantees she never dies in movies by stipulating as much in her contracts. Samuel L. Jackson has the option to play golf twice a week. And when filming Batman, Jack Nicholson ensured he was allowed time off to attend Los Angeles Lakers games, BuzzFeed reports.

The late director’s personality shines in his work

"There is more to life than show business." — Garry Marshall #RIP pic.twitter.com/CUCG4fcCn2 — Tribeca (@Tribeca) July 20, 2016

Héctor Elizondo shared that Garry Marshall was always open to suggestions about his films. According to the now-85-year-old actor, Marshall’s iconic movie Pretty Woman initially had a dark script. Elizondo, who played hotel manager Barney Thompson, told the director that the scene where Vivian Ward (Julia Roberts) contracted tuberculosis wasn’t funny. Marshall agreed and changed the script.

Marshall’s generosity and loving nature were evident in his projects. According to Bustle, some of his best cameos display his extraordinary personality. Marshall liked hiring the same people for his films because, according to him, they understood each other, and he didn’t have to explain himself.

