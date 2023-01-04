‘General Hospital’: Nicholas Chavez Thinks Prison Was a Wake-Up Call For Spencer

General Hospital’s Spencer Cassadine went away to boarding school and came home looking a bit different. Nicholas Chavez has taken over the role of the entitled son of Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) and Courtney Matthews (Alicia Leigh Willis).

Poor Spencer had a pretty tough childhood. His mother died shortly after he was born, so he never knew her. That left him with only his father to raise him, and he didn’t do the best job.

Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine | Christine Bartolucci/ABC via Getty Images

Nikolas pretended to be dead for three years which left his son an orphan. Luckily, he had his grandmother, Laura Spencer (Genie Francis), to raise him. During this time, he also lost the Cassadine fortune when it was believed that the true heir was his great uncle, Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart).

Eventually, his father came back from the dead, and the two were able to reclaim their fortune, but the Cassadines’ troubles did not end there. If anything, they have gotten worse.

Nicholas Chavez’s thoughts on Spencer Cassadine

The #DaytimeEmmys Award for Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series goes to @nicholasachavez as Spencer Cassadine – @generalhospital (@ABCNetwork). pic.twitter.com/EGZJ5SaBpf — Daytime Emmys (@DaytimeEmmys) June 25, 2022

Chavez recently won a Daytime Emmy for his portrayal of the now college-age Cassadine. He has had quite a storyline, most recently ending up in prison. Chavez said it was a “new low” for Cassadine.

He spoke to People about what he thinks is next for the Cassadine heir, “I think that if I had to make a prediction about what will happen, it will be seeing Spencer pull himself up by sheer force and volition,” he shared.

“Seeing Spencer pull himself up for the lowest point he’s ever been in his life to becoming self-realized and exactly who is destined to become even if it doesn’t please everyone else in his life.”

Is a change coming for Spencer Cassadine?

#GeneralHospital Nicholas Alexander Chavez on a Spencer-Britt Pairing & Working With Maura West https://t.co/W7iJZBLyTY — TV Insider (@TVInsider) October 29, 2021

General Hospital fans hope that Chavez is right. They are pulling for the character and his relationship with Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali). After a very rocky start, the two may be heading toward becoming GH’s next super-couple.

Cassadine finally got rid of the awful Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl), and Trina’s other love interest, Rory Cabrera (Michael Blake Kruse) is sadly dead. Cassadine may have finally learned his lesson when he went to prison.

He is now trying to distance himself from his very crazy family. If he can do that and finally become his own person, he can be a truly redeemed character. Then there is no telling where the writers will take “Sprina.”

Will Nicholas Chavez stay on ‘General Hospital’?

Nicholas Chavez is going to be an #Oscar winner one day. He has IT. #GH pic.twitter.com/afDfE1F2GM — Stephanie. (@qsteph) August 27, 2022

Now that he is an Emmy winner, rumors are swirling that Chavez will leave GH for bigger things. He recently appeared in the romantic comedy Crushed, which was released in the spring of 2022, according to IMDb.

Fans were afraid this meant he was leaving General Hospital, but he cleared that up with a tweet, “So excited for Crushed. Get ready to see a character that is nothing like Spencer. It’s a feature, so I’m not going anywhere ya’ll.”

Sigh of relief that he said he’s not going anywhere! On the other hand, Chavez told People that he would “love to stay in TV” and would “love to do film.” He also commented that he would like to join the cast of an “HBO-style drama.”

General Hospital fans hope that his soap storyline will be enough drama for the time being.