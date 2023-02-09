‘General Hospital’: Tabyana Ali Auditioned For the Role of Trina Twice

Tabyana Ali plays Trina Robinson on General Hospital. She is actually the third actor to play the role but came close to being the second. Trina came to Port Charles in 2017 as a friend of Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) and was initially played by Tiana Le. The character didn’t appear much but was a name said in passing.

Tabyana Ali as ‘General Hospital’s’ Trina Robinson | Ricky Middlesworth/ABC via Getty Images

Later, the role was slightly changed, and Sydney Mikayla became Trina, who was now much more of an onscreen presence along with Josslyn, Cameron Webber (William Lipton), and Oscar Nero (Garren Stitt).

Mikayla was popular in the role but decided to leave GH in 2022 to become a full-time student. Tabyana Ali has been playing Trina ever since.

Tabyana Ali read for Trina on ‘General Hospital’ 3 years before she got the role

When producers decided to expand the role of Trina, many girls auditioned, including Ali. Ali told Soap Opera Digest about the audition process.

“The audition process for Trina was really exciting for me because it was the second time General Hospital called me. The first time was about three years ago, and I actually went out for Trina. It came down to me, Sydney, and I believe one or two other girls.”

She didn’t get the part but graciously told Maurice Benard on his State of Mind podcast, “Sydney took it and thrived with it.”

Tabyana Ali gets another shot as Trina Robinson

General Hospital producers saw something in Ali. Three years later, when Mikayla announced her departure, they called her back. She was ecstatic. This time, she had no idea who she was auditioning for.

“I actually didn’t know I was going out for the role of Trina. I thought it was for a character named Natalie. It wasn’t until the very end that I realized I was going to be playing Trina. It was blowing my mind. I was just speechless,” she told Benard.

She explained to Benard that getting the role was a big moment for her. “I don’t take it lightly at all.” She felt that change was coming and that everything in her life was about to become different. The actor was excited and overwhelmed at the same time.

What is the fan response to the new Trina?

Trina changed from Mikayla to Ali at a critical time for the character. She was about to go on trial for a crime she didn’t commit. Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) framed her for making and leaking a sex tape of her friends Joss and Cam.

It was a lot of tough material, but, for the most part, fans thought she handled it beautifully. One Reddit user said, “I felt that she seamlessly took over the role.”

Another commented after watching an intense scene, “After yesterday’s episode… dealing with Spencer in the interrogation room, I’m sold. Tabyana is Trina.”

“She has great chemistry with everyone. Good job all the way around,” complimented another. The longer Ali has been in the role, the more fans are loving her.