‘General Hospital’: Tabyana Ali Feels ‘Lucky’ to be in the Fan-Favorite Sprina Romance

Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) and Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez), aka Sprina, are the latest in a long line of super-couples on General Hospital.

GH began the soap trend with the legendary Luke and Laura romance back in the late ’70s. Even non-soap lovers remember the world’s fascination with the couple, whose 1981 wedding remains the highest-rated hour in American soap opera history, according to TV Guide.

Frisco and Felicia were another beloved General Hospital love story. Then came Anna and Duke, Sonny and Brenda, Robin and Stone, Jason and Sam, and of course, Carly and Sonny.

Now we have Trina and Spencer.

The Sprina love story

#GeneralHospital’s Nicholas Chavez gives a preview for what's ahead as Spencer faces his greatest fear: Losing Trina forever. #Sprina https://t.co/dVWqrLTq0N — SheKnows' Soaps (@soapsdotcom) January 9, 2023

Trina met Spencer when he was hiding out and told her his name was Victor. She soon learned the truth, that he was actually Spencer Cassadine. Their interest in each other was obvious, but the Cassadine heir never told her about his girlfriend, Esme Prince, who suddenly appeared at a party.

Esme could see the attraction between her boyfriend and Ms. Robinson and made it her mission to keep them apart. She framed her rival for making and distributing revenge porn, and Trina went on trial for the crime.

Spencer pretended to believe his girlfriend to get her to admit to the crime, and effectively ruined his friendship with Trina. Now that the truth is out in the open and Spencer and Trina are both free, it looks like the Sprina romance is finally blooming.

Tabyana Ali feels lucky to be part of Sprina

Trina is ready to share her true feelings with Spencer. Does he feel the same way about their relationship?

An emotional, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @iamaliford pic.twitter.com/9Kucv5TaMx — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 26, 2023

Maurice Benard and Ali spoke about the Sprina storyline on his State of Mind podcast. “There’s not a lot of young couples that hit like that,” the veteran GH actor told his guest. He also said the reaction to the story from fans reminds him of his Sonny and Brenda days.

“I feel lucky to be in this position,” Ali told him. “Especially for someone who looks like me,” she added. Many of the most famous romances from General Hospital were between white couples, and it isn’t often Black women are given the opportunity to be part of such an iconic romance in daytime soaps.

Benard brought up the fact that GH executive producer Frank Valentini has been a big part in “hiring a lot of African-American actors.” Ali believes that it means a lot to little girls who look like her, and she is so appreciative of their comments and support.

Fans react to the Sprina romance

WATCH: What will Trina make of Spencer and Ava's machinations? #GH pic.twitter.com/QXJxFihuPz — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 1, 2023

General Hospital fans are thrilled that Spencer and Trina are friends again and are in a good place. At the same time, viewers are also anxiously waiting for Sprina to take a more prominent role and become a full-blown couple.

Reaction to the couple is overwhelming. One Twitter user commented, “The only soap I watch is #GH, the best couple on there is #Sprina for me!” Another added that the couple “looks” like they are “endgame,” and hopes the two will stick together long enough an engagement could be down the line.