Pattie Boyd wouldn't go out with George Harrison initially because she had a boyfriend. When she finally agreed, things got serious quickly.

George Harrison and Pattie Boyd met on the set of A Hard Day’s Night. Resistant to go out with the Beatle at first, Boyd eventually caved to Harrison’s advances. After their first official date, it wasn’t long before the new couple decided to move into a beautiful country bungalow together.

How George Harrison met Pattie Boyd

21-year-old Harrison noticed 19-year-old Boyd on the first day of filming the Beatles movie A Hard Day’s Night. When Harrison met the model, she was blond with a round face and big blue eyes. She wore a short fur jacket and a mini skirt that showed off her long legs. According to The Love You Make by Peter Brown and Steven Gaines, Boyd remembered Harrison staring at her on that first day of shooting. At the end of the day, she asked the Beatles for autographs. Harrison happily signed his name with two kisses for her sisters. When he signed the autograph for Boyd, he added seven kisses.

Pattie initially turned George down because she had a boyfriend

The next day on set, Harrison kept close to Boyd. When he invited her to come back to his trailer, she declined. Later, he asked her out on a proper date, and she declined that offer as well.

“I explained that I had a steady boyfriend of two years and that I had an old-fashioned view of romance,” she said, according to TLYM. “That meant fidelity.”

But Harrison was set on going out with Boyd. He asked her out again on the third day of filming and she accepted.

“I was loyal, not stupid,” she said.

Their relationship moved quickly

Within the first week of dating, Boyd introduced the Beatle to her mother and sisters. A few weeks later, Harrison took his new girlfriend to view a gorgeous country bungalow he was considering buying in Esher.

The home was a long, one-story bungalow on a private development owned by the National Trust. Surrounded by thick woods, the estate featured two long wings that were separated by a large rectangular courtyard with a heated swimming pool. There were floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room that looked out to a perfectly landscaped backyard.

As Harrison and Boyd toured the unfurnished home hand in hand, the musician asked his new beau her thoughts on decorating. He told her he didn’t want to live there all alone. Before the month was up, Harrison bought the home and asked Boyd to move in with him.