Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon have reportedly gone their separate ways. The couple first met in 2018 and announced their engagement in 2021 after a brief break.

It looks like Bethenny Frankel will have another breakup to discuss when she resumes work on her podcast, Just B Divorced. According to reports, Frankel and her fiancé, Paul Bernon, have officially ended their romance. While neither has commented on the reported split, it would not be the first time they called it quits.

It looks like Bethenny Frankel is a single woman once again. Earlier this week, Us Magazine broke the news that Frankel had split from Paul Bernon. According to an insider who spoke with the publication, the duo separated when it became clear that their relationship expectations did not match. The insider claims Bernon prefers a more lowkey lifestyle, while Frankel chooses to remain in the public eye.

Frankel and Bernon have broken up in the past, only to find their way back to each other. While the duo met in 2018, they split in 2020. The following year, they reconnected, and Bernon popped the question during a vacation. Frankel shared the engagement news in March 2021 but noted she wanted to keep the details of the intimate proposal private.

Frankel has yet to address reports that her long-term relationship is officially over, but fans have noticed signs that something was amiss for over a month. In March, fans were quick to notice that Frankel was often spotted out without her engagement ring. She spoke less about Bernon, although she was always fairly private about the romance. While she hasn’t addressed the split, followers believed it was a long time coming.

Bethenny Frankel never wanted to plan a wedding

After the couple’s 2021 engagement, Frankel was hounded with questions about the upcoming wedding. She was reluctant to set a date and repeatedly stated that she had no desire to plan a large wedding. The duo never did set a wedding date, although they were said to be living together in the Boston area.

Frankel’s reluctance to walk down the aisle probably had nothing to do with Bernon. It might have had something to do with her disastrous and short-lived marriage to Jason Hoppy, though. Frankel and Hoppy’s romance was the subject of her The Real Housewives of New York City storyline, followed by a reality TV series of their own. The former couple’s marriage ended in 2012 after less than two years as husband and wife. Despite putting an end to the relationship rather quickly, Frankel and Hoppy’s divorce was dragged out for nearly a decade. They reached a final settlement in 2021.

Frankel was also married prior to marrying Hoppy in 2010. That marriage also ended in divorce. Frankel has been previously engaged, as well. She was engaged to Dennis Shields before his death in 2018.

Bernon was married before meeting Frankel, as well. While little is known about his first marriage, Frankel revealed that Bernon had children from a previous relationship. His divorce was finalized in 2017, a year before he met Frankel.