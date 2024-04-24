Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy finalized their divorce in 2021, nine years after they initially split. Frankel just revealed the marriage almost never happened on a recent podcast episode.

Bethenny Frankel isn’t holding back anymore. The former The Real Housewives of New York City star and businesswoman has launched a brand new podcast, and in this one, she’ll be taking fans on a wild ride through her divorce from Jason Hoppy. In a recent episode, Frankel opens up about how close she and Hoppy came to not exchanging vows in the first place.

Bethenny Frankel says she almost didn’t marry Jason Hoppy many times

Bethenny Frankel’s marriage to Jason Hoppy unraveled on national TV and in tabloids. Their divorce, much like their marriage, was contentious. It took nearly a decade for the duo to dissolve their marriage, and now Frankel is opening up about their journey together. In a recent episode of Just B Divorced with Bethenny Frankel, Frankel said she knew marrying Hoppy was a bad idea before they walked down the aisle, but she felt pressured to go through with it because of her status as a public figure.

Frankel went on to say there were multiple arguments that almost put an end to the marriage before it ever began, but she felt compelled to push through. The TV personality said being pregnant and being on a TV show made it more difficult for her to end the relationship, even though she knew she didn’t want to be married to Hoppy.

Frankel’s recent admission is not the first time she’s discussed her ill-fated second marriage. In a July 2023 Just B episode, Frankel opened up about her thought process when she agreed to say, “I do.” Talking with former co-star Jill Zarin, Frankel recalled Andy Cohen giving her a bit of a push down the aisle; she said Cohen told her to marry Hoppy. She joked that it was the “worst idea in history.”

Bethenny Frankel had relationships before and after Jason Hoppy

Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy married in 2010 despite their tumultuous relationship. The couple’s marriage didn’t last long. By 2012, they announced their separation. Frankel filed for divorce the following year.

While Frankel and Hoppy’s marriage didn’t last long, their divorce was certainly drawn out. It took them several years to come to both custody and financial agreements. Their divorce was not finalized until 2021, nine years after they first announced their split.

Frankel was already appearing on The Real Housewives of New York City when she met Hoppy. In fact, she had already had a serious romance play out on the small-screen. When fans first met Frankel, she was dating a divorced financier named Jason Colodne. While Frankel was keen to make things official with Colodne, it didn’t work out. Before Colodne, Frankel was briefly married to Peter Sussman.

After her marriage to Hoppy, Frankel jumped back into dating. She has rumored links to several men but has only had two confirmed significant romances since the end of the marriage. First, she was engaged to Dennis Shields. Shields died in 2018. Months later, she was linked to Paul Bernon. While Bernon reportedly proposed in 2021, they have yet to make it down the aisle.